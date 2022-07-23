What Is Kylie Jenner’s Diet and Exercise Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Kylie Jenner, 24, is a multi-millionaire celebrity, model, social media sensation and one of the most influential women around the globe. She's a mother and despite her young age, she knows how to keep her body healthy and mentally sharp to manage a billion-dollar company.

While Jenner is not a gym-freak like her other sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Khloe, she still maintains a charming figure and loves to keep her body healthy, strong and well-maintained. Do you want to know how this young mother stays fit?

Kylie Jenner's Workout Routine

Kylie Jenner works out three to five times per week in her home gym with her personal trainer. However, she also prefers taking her exercises outdoors, as she believes it’s distracting and good to be close to nature. Initially, she was not as fitness crazy as her sisters and barely worked out twice. However, after becoming a mother, she became focussed on getting her body back in shape.

Apart from spending time in the gym, Jenner also makes it a point to lead an active lifestyle. For this, she regularly takes her baby Stormi on walks all by herself. When on vacation, she usually prefers swimming, paddle boating and other activities to balance her routine.

Here’s what Kylie Jenner’s exercise routine looks like:

Jenner’s workout is a mix of weights and cardio. Apart with that, she also prefers HIIT, as it allows her to switch between exercises and challenges her body more.

Her workout routine involves a lot of pushups, running, squats and other exercises. She loves to exercise with her sisters, as that turns boring workouts into an interesting family affair every morning.

What exercises does Jenner prefer?

Warm-up: 10 minutes

Uphill running: 10 minutes

Side, forward and skater lunges: 3 sets of 12 reps each

Lateral dumbbell raises: 3 sets of 12 reps

Biceps curls: 3 sets of 12 reps

Crunches: 3 sets of 12 reps

Mountain climbers: 3 sets of 12 reps

Dumbbell rows: 3 sets of 12 reps

Plank: maximum 90 seconds, 2 sets

Wood chops: 3 sets of 12 reps

Ball throws: 3 sets of 12 reps

Stability ball leg curls: 3 sets of 12 reps

Lat pull downs: 3 sets of 12 reps

Cool down or stretching.

What Does Kylie Jenner’s Diet Look Like?

Kylie Jenner loves eating organic and homemade foods. Her everyday diet primarily includes a glass of green juice loaded with minerals and vitamins. For breakfast, she prefers eggs, bacon and mashed avocados, and she loves using vanilla-flavoured collagen creamer for her coffee.

In an interview, Jenner admitted that she's happily enjoying living her youth and loves to eat anything she wants.

“I love potatoes. I make all different types of potatoes, such as candied yams, mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes and so on," says Jenner.

She also openly admits that she loves eating waffles and French fries. However, when about to start a shoot, Jenner limits her carb intake and sticks to foods that are higher in fibre. For dinner, she loves to have a balanced meal comprising meat (fish or chicken), along with rice and some veggies. She also likes to eat sushi and is always ready for a tasty and healthy In-N-Out burger.

Initially, Kylie Jenner struggled to lose weight in her late teens. She loved to have dairy items, but she found out that she was lactose intolerant.

“I feel like dairy made me gain a lot of weight. So, now I’ve cut out dairy from my diet, and it's helping me get back in shape," said Jenner.

Foods Jenner loves:

Organic juices

Avocados

Yellow rice

Oatmeal

Fish chicken

Sushi

Almond milk

Potatoes

Soy milk.

Jenner avoids:

Milk/dairy

Artificial ingredients

Processed food

Refined sugar

Chemical additives.

Takeaway

Kylie Jenner has focused on developing her fitness but hasn't got obsessive about her calorie intake and fitness diet. Although she watches what she consumes at home, she doesn't restrict herself when enjoying her favourite foods. When she's out with friends, she eats whatever she wants and makes it a point to enjoy her life to the fullest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far