What Is Cameron Diaz’s Workout, Diet and Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Cameron Diaz is a world-famous Hollywood actress, model, producer and author with a body to die for.

Popular for playing some great comic roles on the big screen, the utterly charming diva has an impressive list of achievements. She has proved her acting prowess in famous movies like The Mask, The Holiday and My Best Friend’s wedding.

Diaz has ruled the Hollywood industry with her witty charm and heart-throbbing appearance. She embraces her beauty and her body. She has written about her wellness approach in some of her popular books including The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Body and The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time.

Here is all about Cameron Diaz’s diet and workout routine:

Cameron Diaz's Diet:

Diaz follows a Mediterranean-style diet, focusing more on eating good fats, whole grains and protein.

She didn’t prioritise eating well before, and as a teenager, she usually ate two burritos from Taco Bell every day. In fact, she didn’t really eat well till her mid-30s, when she started to gain interest in taking care of her body and ageing.

Cameron Diaz starts her day with a bottle of water, and for her first meal, she usually has something that helps her feel energised. Some of her go-to breakfast dishes include:

Scrambled eggs

Toast

An apple with almond butter

Overnight oats

A piece of chicken.

Diaz jokes that she has two breakfasts – one after her workout, which meal looks more like dinner.

For her second breakfast, she usually goes for brown rice, roasted or sauted vegetables or chicken. Sometimes she treats herself to her favourite tacos, including avocado, egg, lots of salsa and cilantro.

At lunch, Diaz opts for protein, good fats, leafy greens and some carbs. One of her favourite lunch options is savoury protein with an avocado.

One of her go-to meal options is what she calls 'whatever you got ramen', where she uses instant ramen and combines it with whatever vegetables she has.

Cameron Diaz’s favourite dinner is lamb chops. She marinates them using lemon, garlic, salt, oregano and oil to make the lamb chops more flavourful, and she likes them grilled.

Diaz also likes to have vegetables at every meal as a side dish or side salad. One of her favourite vegetable salads includes garlic, broccoli, kale, mustard, olive oil, fresh mint, avocado, toasted bread, manchego cheese, red wine vinegar and champagne vinegar.

Cameron Diaz's workout routine

Diaz loves to embrace her body and is a fitness enthusiast. She does regular workouts to maintain her stellar-toned body.

Diaz's workouts primarily include strength training and HIIT cardio. Her day starts with meditation, followed by a walk. Along with that, she also incorporates golfing, spinning classes, Pilates and paddleboarding into her routine.

Diaz also trains herself for a ten-minute FitSugar workout session for her abs, butt, legs and arms. This session includes weight training and is done with dumbbells for a full-body effect.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far