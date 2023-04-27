Kraft mac and cheese nutrition: Calories, carbs, and recipe

Kraft Mac and Cheese Nutrition facts: Love this popular macaroni product from Kraft? We bring you the carb and calorie content of this popular product along with its benefits and drawbacks.

Mac and cheese is a popular dish loved by many. Preparing it from scratch might take a lot of time and effort. That's why Kraft has brought an easy-to-cook version of this cheesy pasta dish that can be cooked in just a few minutes.

Here, we analyze and understand Kraft Mac and Cheese nutrition facts and discuss the health aspects of this product.

Kraft Mac and Cheese nutrition facts

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one serving (approximately 180 grams) of cooked Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, provides:

Calories : 257 kcal

: 257 kcal Fat : 7.8 grams

: 7.8 grams Sodium : 518 mg

: 518 mg Carbohydrates : 37.9 grams

: 37.9 grams Fiber : 2.3 grams

: 2.3 grams Sugars : 6.7 grams

: 6.7 grams Protein: 9 grams

It can be observed from the information above that a serving provides as many as 257 calories. That's contributed by the high-fat content of cheese and the refined carb in pasta. The pasta mix present in Kraft Macaroni and cheese contains salt, which contributes to the sodium content.

Can Kraft mac and cheese calories cause weight gain?

From the Kraft Mac and Cheese nutrition table, we can conclude that it's a high-calorie, high-carb food that can cause weight gain if consumed in large amounts.

Refined flour can cause blood sugar to spike and raise insulin level. High levels of insulin in the blood cause fat gain by converting glucose into fats. If you're on a low-calorie diet, consuming Kraft Mac and Cheese is definitely not a good idea.

Can carbs in mac and cheese cause weight gain?

Be it the famous Kraft Mac and Cheese or any other brand, pasta is always a high-carb food. Macaroni is not allowed on a low-carb diet, and consuming them in moderate amounts can also cause weight gain.

If you're not worried about your weight, macaroni and cheese can be consumed occasionally. Homemade mac and cheese can also be made with freshly sourced ingredients. Nowadays, many keto mac and cheese varieties are available in the market if you're worried about carbs in mac and cheese.

Comparing mac and cheese calories from different brands

Here's an overview of the nutritional profile of different mac and cheese products along with a homemade one:

Calories Fat Protein Carbs Fiber Sodium Panera Bread 470 31 grams 17 grams 33 grams 1 gram 1040 mg Chick-fil-A 440 27 grams 19 grams 29 grams 8 grams 1200 mg Kraft 376 16 grams 10 grams 47 grams 2 grams 669 mg Velveeta 310 9 grams 13 grams 44 grams 2 grams 869 mg Daiya 300 9 grams 5 grams 48 grams 2 grams 580 mg Annie’s Homegrown 360 4 grams 9 grams 51 grams 2 grams 720 mg Homemade 506 24 grams 20 grams 53 grams 3 grams 837 mg

Recipe for Kraft Mac and cheese

Making this recipe takes no time. Follow the instructions carefully:

Ingredients

6 cups (1.4 liter) of water

1 package of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

1/4 cup (55 grams) of butter

1/4 cup (59 ml) of milk

Instructions

Bring 6 cups (1.4 L) of water to a boil in a large vessel. Wait till the water begins to bubble rapidly.

Cook the macaroni for 7-8 minutes. Stir the macaroni occasionally as it cooks.

Take the macaroni, margarine or butter, milk and cheese sauce mix into the vessel again, and mix well.

Stir the ingredients well with a wooden spoon till the cheese sauce, milk and butter have dissolved. Serve warm.

You can follow this recipe for Kraft mac and cheese for other macaroni brands as well. You can readjust the amount of butter and cheese as per your taste and preferences. Reducing the amount of butter and cheese will reduce the calories, too.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

