Krav Maga: What Is It and How To Turn It Into a Self-Defense Workout

If you're not familiar with Krav Maga, it is the Israeli Army's official self-defense system. The system dates back to the late 1800s, but it was not until the 1940s that it took on its modern shape. The motions were created with the goal of being simple to learn, execute, and remember.

It is both a martial art and a tactical strategy and is widely regarded as one of the most effective self-defense techniques in the world.

Krav Maga is known for its straightforward approach and practical skills. Its techniques are useful in a number of real-life settings and create confidence in those who practice them because they don't require any equipment.

What is Krav Maga?

Krav Maga (pronounced "krahv mahgah") is a self-defense and fighting method that is effective, modern, and dynamic. It is intended for people of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

It involves tactics that build on your natural instincts to swiftly and effectively improve skills while allowing you to respond to attacks in any situation.

You will gain heightened awareness while learning to defend yourself and your loved ones. It is built on a logical and realistic approach to battle, with the primary goal being to protect yourself and your companion in a dangerous situation.

Krav Maga moves for self-defense

Krav Maga is a striking self-defense system. Its moves are intended to provide you with a few fundamental skills for escaping an attacker while simultaneously boosting your heart rate and making you sweat. These techniques have been demonstrated to work in some of the most stressful situations, such as combat.

To get started with Krav Maga, you don't need any prior experience. You'll learn how to deal with an attack and how to perform better under pressure. You'll also learn awareness and preventative strategies to keep you out of dangerous situations.

Always go for soft regions like the attacker's eyes, nose, jaw, ears, throat, crotch, pubic bone, knees, and Achilles tendon if you're in danger and decide to react with force.

1) Kick the groin

This is an unspoken rule of self-defense. When in doubt, kick the groin as hard and fast as your body will allow.

Here's how you can do it right:

Begin in a staggered posture with your dominant leg (the one you'll kick) behind you, facing your attacker.

Make use of your hip flexors and quadriceps.

To help you balance, kick your leg straight out and upward, bending back slightly from your waist.

Kick between your opponent's legs, connecting your shin to the crotch.

2) Defending one-handed choke against a wall

You must rapidly break free from this position so that your attacker does not have time to choke you or grab a weapon with his other hand.

Here's how you can defend a one-handed choke against a wall:

Tuck your chin towards your chest and apply pressure on your attacker's thumb to lessen his grip.

Raise your arms and open your palms as close as possible to the attacker's wrist.

Grab your attacker's wrist (near the thumb) with your non-dominant hand and "pluck" it off your throat (pushing it down towards the ground) while simultaneously striking your attacker's nose, jaw, or throat with your dominant hand. This move is known as the "Pluck and Strike."

Increase the energy and momentum of your punches and impact by rotating your hips into the attack.

Continue to knee your opponent in the groin and strike the soft regions that have been identified.

3) Escape two-handed choke

You must move quickly if you feel hands wrapping around your neck from behind. Not to scare you, but the dangers — specifically, cutting off your breathing supply — are real.

Here's how you can escape a two-handed choke:

Raise the arm on the same side as the leg behind you that is staggered.

Raise your left arm if your left leg is slightly staggered behind you.

Straighten that arm (let’s assume the left arm) from the bicep to the ear.

Step behind the other with your corresponding leg. In this case, you'd cross your left leg behind your right.

Turn back quickly and fiercely in the direction of your raised arm (turning over your left shoulder).

Put as much pressure as you can on your attacker's wrists with your body weight.

You should be out of the choke at this point.

Strike the attacker's weak points or flee.

