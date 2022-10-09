Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Workout Routine for Toned Abs

Kristin Cavallari is an American reality television star, author, and entrepreneur who shot into the limelight by playing the main character in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. She later also starred in other reality shows such as The Hills and Very Cavallari.

She is also the proud author of several books such as Balancing in Heels and True Comfort as well as the owner of Uncommon James, a brand that sells a wide range of products from skincare to homeware.

Despite being busy in her professional life, Kristin Cavallari makes time to maintain her toned abs with quite a rigorous workout routine. She also follows a nutritious diet for the overall health and fitness of the body.

Read on to find out more details about Cavallari's workout routine that helps her maintain her toned abs.

Kristin Cavallari Workout Routine for Toned Abs

Kristin Cavallari considers being healthy one of her topmost priorities to stay fit and lead a balanced lifestyle. Being a mother has also brought many positive changes to her overall routine. She has reduced her alcohol consumption drastically and is more focused on eating healthy and wholesome foods. All these changes have certainly contributed to maintaining her toned abs towards a certain extent.

Kristin Cavallari mentioned in an interview that she has been very thin for the last few years, which is why she decided to follow the workout routine that has helped her in building muscles.

Weight training is a crucial part of Kristin Cavallari's workout routine for toned abs and overall beautiful physique. She works out with her trainer about three times a week. Cavallari mentions how her trainer is committed to helping her achieve her goals:

“He kicks my ass . . . he pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life.”

Lifting weights makes Cavallari feel great and strong, and motivates her in her daily life, imparting greater confidence to her.

In her latest Instagram post, Cavallari was seen doing squats with a barbell of more than 150 pounds. It is hard to miss that this new weightlifting routine has made Kristin Cavallari fitter, given her toned abs, jacked arms, toned legs, and slim waist.

Kristin is not too focused on cardio workouts and rarely incorporates them into her new workout routine because she does not want to lose weight and is more focused on building muscles. She says:

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight."

Cavallari has a naturally lean and petite physique, so she does not easily gain weight in her body. Even a positive shift in her lifestyle ensures that she does not gain unhealthy weight.

Kristin Cavallari also feels that consistency is extremely important in her workout routine to maintain her muscle mass and toned abs. Commenting on this, she explained:

“I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away. . . So it is about consistency for me.”

Even when she is not working out with her trainer, Kristin tries to incorporate some type of physical activity into her routine such as Versa Climber. She has certainly gotten impressive results with her new workout strategy, and she feels extremely comfortable in her own skin.

As for her dietary routine, Kristin Cavallari does not have any specific eating routine. She just tries to eat organic foods as much as possible that includes seeds, fruits, vegetables, meats, and complex carbs.

Takeaway

Kristin Cavallari does not follow any fad diets or seven-day-a-week workout routines for her toned abs. Rather, she is more focused on eating as much organic food as possible, coupling it with strength training in the gym regularly.

This new workout routine has not only shown amazing physical results but also great overall benefits since Cavallari feels quite comfortable in her own skin.

