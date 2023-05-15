Kyle Richards reveals her diet and exercise routine: No Ozempic and plastic surgeries 

Kyle Richards, best known for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been in the limelight for her recent weight loss journey. The 54-year-old American actress has opened up about her diet and exercise routine, sharing details on social media with her stunning photographs.

In this article, we discuss the specifics of Kyle Richards's diet and exercise and also address some reports about the actress regarding her weight loss.

Kyle Richards's diet and exercise

Richards diet and exercise routine revealed. (Photo via Instagram/kylerichards18)

Kyle Richards’s weight loss resulted from disciplined and consistent lifestyle changes. It included regular exercise, a healthy and clean diet, and staying away from alcohol.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, the Halloween star said that she's a morning person who gets up at 5 am and starts her day with intense exercises like cardio or running.

"I get up early, five o'clock usually. My first routine depends, I'm lifting weights, and I'll do either leg day or arm day. And then I do cardio. It's either running. I do a lot of running now. I’d the Peloton, and I do hot yoga, and then I do my abs, and then I meditate."

She continued:

"I'm a morning person. I love to wake up when it's dark and watch the sunrise and be alone because as a mom of four, you don't really have a lot of alone moments."

Kyle Richards likes to do different exercises every day

Richards gym selfie with friends. (Photo via Instagram/kylerichards18)

Earlier this year, Richards opened up about her workout routine and said that she likes to perform different exercises every day. One day she does a very long ab routine, and on another, she's performing exercises with weights.

"I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I’m now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I’ve increased the weights that I’m lifting. And then I will run, either outside or, depending on the weather, I will run on the treadmill."

Richards slammed users accusing her of taking Ozempic and undergoing plastic surgery to lose weight

Richards bikini photo on which users accused her of taking Ozempic. (Photo via Instagram/kylerichards18)

Earlier this year, when Kyle Richards posted a photo of herself in a bikini, users accused her of taking Ozempic to lose weight. She shot back:

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."

Another comment read, “I think it many visits to the plastic surgeon”, to which the actress confidently responded:

“I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I am honest about what I do."

Kyle Richards diet

When it comes to Kyle Richards's diet, she prefers eating healthy and a balanced diet throughout the day, but she allows for guilty pleasures once in a while.

"NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables. Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc. once in a while" – Kyle Richard responded to a user who asked the actress about her transformation in that bikini photo.

She added:

"I work out every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach every day."

According to Richards, she doesn’t follow any keto diet. She has vegetables, proteins, fruits and carbs once in a while. The actress also loves cereals and consumes fruits and vegetables all the time.

Kyle Richards' consistent exercise routine and diet played a major role in her weight loss journey. Initially, she started working on herself temporarily, but by her own admission, it felt so good that she continued and achieved the weight she always wanted to.

Poll : 0 votes