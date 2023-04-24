Shocking Ozempic side effects you must not ignore

Are there any Ozempic side effects? People using this popular weight loss drug often complain of various side effects that must be kept in mind if they're using this drug to lose weight.

It's an antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and as an anti-obesity medication. The drug was developed by pharma giant Novo Nordisk in 2012.

Ozempic, scientifically known as semaglutide, is gaining popularity as a weight loss drug. Many celebrities are also rumored to have used this drug to shed their excess weight. In this article, we list the common Ozempic side effects that must not be ignored.

Ozempic side effects: Semaglutide side effects

Ozempic side effects may include headache and nausea. (Image via Unsplash/Elisa Ventur)

Ozempic increases insulin secretion and helps reduce blood glucose levels. It's a US FDA-approved drug for diabetic people. As the drug was found to be effective in glycemic control and reducing BMI, it slowly gained popularity as a weight loss drug. Ozempic weight loss results are noteworthy, too.

The scientific name of the drug is semaglutide and is sold under the brand name Wegovy and Rybelsus. As per their website, common Ozempic side effects can include:

Pancreatitis: It's characterized by severe pain in the stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. There are some instances of people complaining of pain in their lower back and abdomen, too.

Changes in vision: Although rare, Ozempic side effects may include problems with vision. Such cases must be informed to the doctor immediately.

Hypoglycemia: As Ozempic is a diabetic drug, prolonged use can lead to a sudden fall in blood glucose and can be associated with dizziness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion, drowsiness, shakiness, weakness and headache.

Kidney problems: If you plan to use Ozempic for weight loss, there can be risks associated with kidney health. Although rare, proper advice must be taken if you experience any issues.

Serious allergic reactions: Allergic reactions can include swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems in breathing or swallowing, severe rash, itching, fainting, dizziness and tachycardia. These Ozempic side effects must be informed to the doctor immediately if observed.

Gall bladder problems: Gall bladder problems have been reported in some people who take Ozempic. c

It an be associated with pain in the upper stomach (abdomen), fever and yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice). People with gall bladder conditions must not take Semaglutide. Ozempic side effects can also include risks associated with the liver and other organs.

Recently, people have reported occurrence of skin wrinkles and dullness from Ozempic use, popularly known as 'Ozempic face'. Other minor side effects have been reported, too.

What if I get Ozempic weight loss side effects?

Ozempic side effects must be informed to the doctor immediately. (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

Although it's a US FDA-approved drug for diabetic people, side effects must not be ignored and should be reported to the doctor immediately.

Most weight loss clinics offering Ozempic courses have their own in-clinic doctors available. Commercial weight loss clinics have 24-hour customer care services for clients, too. Take proper medical advice from independent doctors regarding the use of Semaglutide, if in doubt.

Many popular celebrities are rumored to have used Ozempic, including Mindy Kaling. Using a drug for weight loss can be a short-term way to lose weight but might not be sustainable in the long run. Discontinuation of this drug can lead to weight gain again. A well-planned diet with exercise is key to weight loss and can provide permanent results.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

