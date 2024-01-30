Lagree vs Pilates: Which one should you be doing?

You must be thinking that Lagree and Pilates are the same. However, sports and muscle science believe Lagree is far superior to Pilates for a number of reasons. If you like intense workouts, Lagree is for you, as it can target muscles you have never thought about working on.

Pilates is a workout regimen that resembles yoga, and the majority of the time, a floor mat is required for one to exercise. Enhancing flexibility is the primary goal of Pilates, alongside developing stronger lower back muscles to improve flexibility. Further, Pilates is often performed on a machine called the Reformer, whereas Lagree is performed on the Megaformer, which was invented in 2006.

Lagree vs Pilates: What is Pilates and its benefits?

Pilates improving flexibility(Image by Alex Shaw/Unsplash)

Pilates is a low-intensity workout named after its father and founder Joseph Pilates. In Pilates, there are 40-50 exercises that are used to work on the various muscle groups. Pilates requires concentration and focus, and a professional trainer is needed to learn the right techniques of Pilates. Each exercise has a different rhythm and breathing pattern.

One cannot see results immediately but in the long run, it proves to be quite beneficial. Many famous players like Kobe Bryant, Christiano Ronaldo, and Tiger Woods, among others, have credited Pilates with helping them stay in shape.

In fact, one hour of Pilates every week can apparently help cut weight and provide a lot of other health benefits. For old people or those who do not move much, Pilates can be the right form of exercise for them to begin their fitness journey.

The benefits of Pilates are:

In Pilates, our muscles are not exhausted and therefore can be trained for longer

It can be a substitute for more intensive strength training exercises

These exercises improve posture, flexibility, and endurance

Pilates reduces stress and boosts our everyday mood

Pilates improves our bodily balance

Pilates promotes better blood flow and improves the quality of blood.

Lagree vs Pilates: What is Lagree and its benefits?

Lagree can even beat HIIT and its benefits(Image by Blocks Fletcher/Unsplash)

Lagree is a full-body high-intensity workout, and in this form of exercise, the muscles are strengthened, tightened, and toned. Lagree is a high-intensity workout, and there is no rest in Lagree like there is in HIIT. There is nonstop effort while performing them.

This form of workout is based on the core concepts of Pilates but is believed to be more beneficial than Pilates. In Lagree, cardio and resistance training are combined into one, thus making it a super workout regime.

There is no mat version of Lagree yet. So, one has to join a studio or a gym to enjoy and perform the workout, which makes it less cost-effective. Since Lagree came out years after Pilates, many people tend to consider Pilates superior and ignore the many benefits of Lagree.

The benefits of Lagree are:

The muscles are strengthened, tightened, and toned

People who do Lagree every week with proper rest and meals see results in no time

Lagree can promote better flexibility

Lagree leads to better blood pressure and low sugar levels

The risk of injury is less in Lagree

Lagree vs Pilates: Which one is better?

Lagree Or Pilates, which one should you do? (Image by Bruce Mars/Unsplash)

While Lagree is inspired by Pilates, both are miles apart from each other in terms of their outcomes. It is a high-intensity workout, and if one can put in the effort, they will get results from it. However, if one is looking for a low-intensity workout, then they should go with Pilates.

The main difference between Lagree vs Pilates is the intensity, the range of motion, and the variable amount of resistance. Although both these forms of exercise have shown tons of bodily benefits, Lagree provides better results in terms of weight loss, endurance, better muscles, and strength.

Therefore, before choosing between Lagree vs Pilates, one must understand their bodily needs and take their strengths and weaknesses into consideration.