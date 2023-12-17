Is Late Dinner Healthy? Look at How Dining Late and Heart Health are Connected

Late dinner is a common scene in almost every household worldwide. In order to maintain the work life balance many believe in the concept of dining late. As good as it is to maintain the work-life balance and spend quality time with family by dining late the side effects of dining late can affect your health and your family's health in the long run.

The side effects of late dinner can affect your health in the long term. Supporting this a recent study has highlighted the potential health risks that come along with the consumption of dinner late at night that is after 9.

What does the study say about Late dinner?

More about the study (Photo by Stefan Vladimirov on Unsplash)

The study was published by the University of Sorbonne in Paris, France, it talks about individuals who do dinner late at night. According to the study individuals who have dinner late at night are more prone to stroke or mini strokes.

The study was conducted over the span of 7 years which included a total participation of 100 thousand individuals. The data showed a significant relationship between late dinner and heart health. Among the participants, one-third consumed their dinner before 8 p.m. and the rest consumed it after 9 p.m.

During the time period around 2000 of these participants faced troubles in their hearts and among them individuals who consumed it after 9 p.m. were more likely to suffer from a stroke. It also talked about another shocking fact which said that for people who consumed their dinner after 8 with each hour the risk of stroke or a transient ischemic attack increases by 8 percent.

However, the study also said that women were more affected by late dinners compared to men who are more affected by a late breakfast. Further, it also sheds light on fasting throughout the night, significantly reducing the risks of stroke or TIA by 7 percent per hour.

Bernard Dour, senior author of the study said:

“Like many people, my grandmother used to warn me not to have dinner too late, and this study suggests there may be some sense in that advice. Now we are a 24/7 society, where people feel they never have enough time, many of us often eat later at night. But people who eat dinner late because they think they are too busy to do so earlier may increase their risk of health problems, although this is seen more in women, and we need more research to confirm these findings.”

What are the risks of late dinner?

Late dinner can affect our health and may contribute to various problems (Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash)

The calories we consume during the night time are more likely to be stored as fat as the body during the night is less capable of burning the food effectively thus, eating late can contribute to weight gain.

Further, it may cause acid reflux or heartburn as when we lay down, the stomach may struggle to digest the food, and the pressure created due to the metabolism of the food may cause acid and the undigested food to travel up the esophagus, leading to acidity.

Moreover, eating late can also affect the circadian system affecting our ability to concentrate.

Thus, late dinner can affect our health so it is better to practice mindful eating by making a routine of consuming breakfast and dinner on time for individual well-being.