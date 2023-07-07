Laxatives for weight loss: Debunking the myths and understanding the risks

Laxatives are known to relieve constipation, but people have been using them as a shortcut for weight loss. It should be noted that when the substance is misused for weight loss purposes, several risks and complications knock on the door like dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and gastrointestinal issues.

Laxative misuse might disrupt the natural functioning of the digestive system and lead to chronic constipation, bloating, abdominal pain, and damage to the intestinal muscles.

What are laxatives?

Laxative is a substance that exerts its effects by various mechanisms, like increasing water content, stimulating intestinal contractions, or altering electrolyte transport. Examples include osmotic agents like bisacodyl.

It comes in various forms like bulk-forming laxatives, stimulant laxatives, osmotic laxatives, and lubricant laxatives. Each of them works differently to promote bowel movements and relieve constipation.

Is laxative good for weight loss?

Using laxatives for weight loss does create a false sense of shedding pounds. When the substance causes increased bowel movements, the scale will temporarily show a decrease in weight. However, this is primarily due to water loss and the elimination of waste and has no connection with fat loss.

The laxative does not target fat cells or contribute to sustainable fat loss as the water weight might be quickly regained once the body is rehydrated. Real weight loss requires a combination of healthy eating habits, physical activity, and lifestyle changes that will eventually lead to the loss of fat from the body.

Misusing the substance will lead to nutrient absorption issues in the intestines as the rapid transit of food through the digestive system will limit the body's ability to absorb essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Over time, this might turn out to have deficiencies and other health complications.

Potential side effects of laxative use

Dehydration and electrolyte imbalance

Excessive use of laxatives will lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances in the body. Electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium, play a crucial role in maintaining the body's fluid balance and overall health. Imbalances in them will result in muscle cramps, weakness, irregular heartbeat, and even life-threatening conditions.

Gastrointestinal issues

Laxative misuse will lead to disruption of the digestive system's natural functioning. Prolonged and excessive use of the substance will result in chronic constipation, bloating, abdominal pain, and damage to the intestinal muscles. Further, it can also create a cycle of dependency, where the body becomes reliant on the substance to produce bowel movements.

Dependence and abuse

Regular use of the substance in the name of weight loss will lead to psychological and physical dependence as the desire to achieve weight loss goals may push individuals to increase the dosage or frequency of laxative use, leading to potential addiction. Breaking free from laxative abuse will be challenging and might involve professional help.

Final thoughts

Laxative tablets are not a safe or effective method for weight loss. The myths surrounding their use lead to false expectations and potentially harmful consequences.

Sustainable weight loss should revolve around adopting healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, and seeking professional guidance when needed.

