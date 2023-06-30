Natural laxatives, such as certain foods, drinks and herbs can help you get rid of constipation and keep your bowel movements regular.

Constipation is one of the most common problems in the world. It can cause discomfort and may also lead to serious complications, if not treated at the right time.

Major symptoms of constipation

Common symptoms of constipation may include lumpy or dry stool, pain during bowel movements, stools that look like marbles or small stones, a loss of appetite, swelling in the abdomen, and more.

Symptoms of constipation may include abdominal cramps. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

While several over-the-counter medications are available for constipation, not all are considered safe as they may have side effects.

Instead, there are numerous natural stool softeners, such as fiber-rich foods and probiotics, that can work equally well and provide relief faster, that too without side effects. Many of the natural laxatives also have a good quantity of water that makes passing stool much easier.

Best natural laxatives that can ease constipation

Here are a few of the best natural laxative foods that can help keep you regular and prevent constipation:

1. Probiotic foods

Probiotics are excellent natural laxatives that not only help keep your bowel movement regular but also prevent a variety of digestive problems, including diarrhea and constipation. They help your gut’s microflora and balance bad bacteria in your digestive tract.

Some probiotic foods that you must surely include in your diet are yogurt, kombucha, kefir, and kimchi.

Yogurt is a natural stool softener. (Photo via Pexels/Adonyi Gábor)

2. Oats

Oats are among the top natural laxatives that work fast and help you get relief from uncomfortable symptoms of constipation. They are basically a grain that is loaded with beta-glucans, which is a soluble fiber that offers probiotic functions.

Beta-glucans also feed good bacteria in the digestive system and help maintain normal intestinal flora and its functions. This homemade laxative can be consumed as oatmeal or you can have them with yogurt and fruits.

3. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables are also among some of the most amazing natural laxatives that not only prevent constipation but also offer a variety of essential nutrients such as magnesium.

Magnesium is an electrolyte that helps soften stool and allows it to pass easily without pain. Vegetables like spinach, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and kale are considered beneficial for easing constipation.

Leafy green vegetables have magnesium. (Photo via Pexels/Rodolfo Quirós)

4. Pulses

Pulses such as lentils, beans, and peas are rich in fiber which makes them a natural stool softener. In addition to fiber, pulses also contain great quantities of other essential nutrients that may help ease constipation and other digestive problems. These include folate, potassium, vitamin B6, zinc, and more. Studies suggest that 100 grams of cooked pulses can offer around 26% of the daily fiber intake.

5. Fruits

Several fruits are rich in insoluble fiber and water content and work as excellent natural laxatives. Fruits like kiwi, apples, grapes, pears, papaya, and berries are all beneficial in easing constipation. In fact, a few of them also contain actinidine, an enzyme that helps ease upper gastrointestinal symptoms like pain, cramps, indigestion, and acid reflux.

6. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are among the most fiber-dense foods, making them a great natural laxative. 1 ounce of chia seeds has approximately 9.8 grams of fiber (39% of your daily requirement). The best thing about chia seeds is that when they are mixed with water, they form a gel-like texture, which helps soften stools and makes them easier to pass. Chia seeds are versatile and can be added to a variety of foods and drinks.

To ease constipation, you must consume one to two tablespoons of chai seeds every day. Just soak them before adding them to your recipe to get the most nutrients out of them.

Chia seeds are the most fiber-dense foods. (Photo via Pexels/Bruno Scramgnon)

Aside from the above-mentioned foods, certain drinks such as water and soups are also considered natural laxatives that may help keep your bowel movements regular. Drinking plenty of water can resolve symptoms and also prevent constipation in the future.

Most cases of acute constipation can be treated with lifestyle and dietary changes. However, for chronic constipation, it is best to consult a doctor as sometimes, it can be an indication of a serious underlying condition.

