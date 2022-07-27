What Is Lazar Angelov’s Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Lazar Angelov, 37, is a former Bulgarian basketball player, fitness model, trainer, and one of the most influential bodybuilders around. He has a massive social media following where this bodybuilder inspires everyone to work toward their athletic goals. In his multidimensional career, he has had ups and downs; however, what has remained constant is his obsession with training and keeping himself fit. With several years of focused hard work, he now has a prosperous career as a professional bodybuilder.

All About Lazar Angelov’s Workout Routine

Lazar Angelov's workouts are pretty clear-cut. He always sticks to basic exercises and follows a simple routine rather than switching between exercise programs every now and then. He follows the basic principles of bodybuilding and the workouts that go with them. While many bodybuilders move between a variety of exercises in fitness training, Lazar Angelov prefers making only minor changes while sticking to a basic routine.

Bodybuilding Workout

Angelov trains 5 times a week. He works on a different muscle group each day and includes compound exercises in his routine. He prefers several isolation workouts to target specific muscles and focuses on his form while exercising. Following the traditional bodybuilding principle of lower weights and higher reps, Lazar Angelov’s exercise regime helps him pump up his muscles and achieve the gains he aspires for.

Lazar swears by cardio to help him lose weight and maintain his muscle mass. While he is not a huge fan of gym cardio, he still spends 15-20 minutes practicing ordinary cardio, including sprinting and running uphill. Furthermore, he prefers high-intensity interval training because it helps him maintain his sculpted and athletic body.

Exercises that are part of Lazar's workouts

For chest/abs:

Incline dumbbell press

Decline dumbbell press

Flat bench press

Dumbbell pullover

Weighted sit-up

Hammer press

Side bend

Hanging leg raises

Side crunches

For traps, back, and forearms:

Deadlift

Bent over row

Pull-ups

Lat pull down

Standing wrist curls

Shrugs

Reverse barbell wrist curl over bench

For the legs:

Squats

Bulgarian split squats

Squats to bench

Stiff-legged deadlift

Leg extensions

Lying leg curls

Glute kickbacks

Leg press calf raise

Side bend

Weighted sit-ups

Standing barbell twists

For arms and forearms:

Triceps pushdown

Close grip bench press

Cable kickback

EZ-bar curls

Dumbbell hammer curls

Dumbbell concentration curls

Reverse barbell wrist curl over bench

Wide-grip standing barbell curls

Standing wrist curls behind back

For abs and shoulders:

Machine shoulder press

Military press behind the neck

Front plate raise

Dumbbell lateral raise

Incline reverse fly

Side bend

Side crunches

Reverse pec deck

Hanging leg raise

On his recovery days, that is, Saturday and Sunday, Lazar Angelov prefers to stay active with some light cardio sessions and basketball workouts.

Lazar Angelov's Diet

To maintain his chiseled physique, Lazar Angelov is very particular about his diet. He prefers eating in smaller portions rather than a single huge meal. Typically, he eats 7 meals a day, including his snacks, with a maximum of 3 hours of intervals in between. He doesn’t like to be on a calorie deficit because he has to maintain his muscle mass.

Here’s what Lazar’s regular diet looks like:

Breakfast: eggs, oatmeal, and berries

Snacks: Chicken sandwich, protein shake, seeds and nuts, Greek yogurt, or multigrain toast with peanut butter

Lunch: Mixed vegetables and fish or chicken salad

Dinner: Chicken or fish meal, mixed vegetables, and sweet potato

Foods he avoids:

Sugary drinks

Frozen yogurt

Packaged food

Energy drinks

Trans fat

During the day, Lazar consumes about 240 g of protein, which he divides into 6 proper meals. He likes a mix of foods low in carbohydrates and high in protein to maintain his muscle density. As part of his major meals, he prefers consuming at least 35 g of protein, healthy fat, and complex carbohydrates. For dinner, he usually avoids all types of carbs. Instead, he prefers eating fish or a piece of meat with any nonstarchy vegetable. Water is a staple in his everyday diet, and he makes it a point to drink at least 4 to 5 liters of water each day.

Takeaway

Lazar Angelov has worked hard to succeed in his career. His physical fitness regime is without frills, and anyone can adopt it according to their needs. His diet program focuses on high protein intake, which may help build muscle mass and prevent weight gain.

