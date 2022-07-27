What Is Lazar Angelov’s Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Lazar Angelov, 37, is a former Bulgarian basketball player, fitness model, trainer, and one of the most influential bodybuilders around. He has a massive social media following where this bodybuilder inspires everyone to work toward their athletic goals. In his multidimensional career, he has had ups and downs; however, what has remained constant is his obsession with training and keeping himself fit. With several years of focused hard work, he now has a prosperous career as a professional bodybuilder.
But what type of diet and workout routine does this popular fitness model follow to maintain his fitness?
All About Lazar Angelov’s Workout Routine
Lazar Angelov's workouts are pretty clear-cut. He always sticks to basic exercises and follows a simple routine rather than switching between exercise programs every now and then. He follows the basic principles of bodybuilding and the workouts that go with them. While many bodybuilders move between a variety of exercises in fitness training, Lazar Angelov prefers making only minor changes while sticking to a basic routine.
Bodybuilding Workout
Angelov trains 5 times a week. He works on a different muscle group each day and includes compound exercises in his routine. He prefers several isolation workouts to target specific muscles and focuses on his form while exercising. Following the traditional bodybuilding principle of lower weights and higher reps, Lazar Angelov’s exercise regime helps him pump up his muscles and achieve the gains he aspires for.
Lazar swears by cardio to help him lose weight and maintain his muscle mass. While he is not a huge fan of gym cardio, he still spends 15-20 minutes practicing ordinary cardio, including sprinting and running uphill. Furthermore, he prefers high-intensity interval training because it helps him maintain his sculpted and athletic body.
Exercises that are part of Lazar's workouts
For chest/abs:
- Incline dumbbell press
- Decline dumbbell press
- Flat bench press
- Dumbbell pullover
- Weighted sit-up
- Hammer press
- Side bend
- Hanging leg raises
- Side crunches
For traps, back, and forearms:
- Deadlift
- Bent over row
- Pull-ups
- Lat pull down
- Standing wrist curls
- Shrugs
- Reverse barbell wrist curl over bench
For the legs:
- Squats
- Bulgarian split squats
- Squats to bench
- Stiff-legged deadlift
- Leg extensions
- Lying leg curls
- Glute kickbacks
- Leg press calf raise
- Side bend
- Weighted sit-ups
- Standing barbell twists
For arms and forearms:
- Triceps pushdown
- Close grip bench press
- Cable kickback
- EZ-bar curls
- Dumbbell hammer curls
- Dumbbell concentration curls
- Reverse barbell wrist curl over bench
- Wide-grip standing barbell curls
- Standing wrist curls behind back
For abs and shoulders:
- Machine shoulder press
- Military press behind the neck
- Front plate raise
- Dumbbell lateral raise
- Incline reverse fly
- Side bend
- Side crunches
- Reverse pec deck
- Hanging leg raise
On his recovery days, that is, Saturday and Sunday, Lazar Angelov prefers to stay active with some light cardio sessions and basketball workouts.
Lazar Angelov's Diet
To maintain his chiseled physique, Lazar Angelov is very particular about his diet. He prefers eating in smaller portions rather than a single huge meal. Typically, he eats 7 meals a day, including his snacks, with a maximum of 3 hours of intervals in between. He doesn’t like to be on a calorie deficit because he has to maintain his muscle mass.
Here’s what Lazar’s regular diet looks like:
Breakfast: eggs, oatmeal, and berries
Snacks: Chicken sandwich, protein shake, seeds and nuts, Greek yogurt, or multigrain toast with peanut butter
Lunch: Mixed vegetables and fish or chicken salad
Dinner: Chicken or fish meal, mixed vegetables, and sweet potato
Foods he avoids:
- Sugary drinks
- Frozen yogurt
- Packaged food
- Energy drinks
- Trans fat
During the day, Lazar consumes about 240 g of protein, which he divides into 6 proper meals. He likes a mix of foods low in carbohydrates and high in protein to maintain his muscle density. As part of his major meals, he prefers consuming at least 35 g of protein, healthy fat, and complex carbohydrates. For dinner, he usually avoids all types of carbs. Instead, he prefers eating fish or a piece of meat with any nonstarchy vegetable. Water is a staple in his everyday diet, and he makes it a point to drink at least 4 to 5 liters of water each day.
Takeaway
Lazar Angelov has worked hard to succeed in his career. His physical fitness regime is without frills, and anyone can adopt it according to their needs. His diet program focuses on high protein intake, which may help build muscle mass and prevent weight gain.