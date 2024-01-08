Learn more about the 5 stages of depression and the associated symptoms

The five stages of depression are similar to those of grief. There are many reasons why sadness and depression are not the same.

One of them is something you may experience after a particular event or experience. Depression, meanwhile, develops in stages.

Have you ever noticed that there seems to be a gradual progression or rather stages of depression, whenever your moods become unstable? There's more to it than meets the eye.

Depression or stages of depression are like a mental cloud overshadowing our ability to perceive our own thoughts and emotions.

It isn't just limited to mood swings; it's a mental disorder with complex stages of progression that demands professional help.

Decoding five stages of depression

The five stages may remind you of the five stages of grief. While the theory is similar, a person's experience can be very complex.

Depression is a very personal and complex mental health condition with stages that may differ from person to person. Let's look at the stages of depression.

Please note that not everyone's experience will fit into these boxes.

Stage 1: Denial and isolation

Denial is often the first to set in. You may steer away from your emotions; try to convince yourself that it’s a passing phase.

Social isolation may appeal as the only option when you start to withdraw yourself from social settings; you prefer to stay alone rather than deal with the overwhelming feelings.

You may also put on a show, pretending to be absolutely fine on the exterior when, deep down, nothing seems to be.

Stage 2: Anger and frustration

Anger and frustration often accompany sadness. (Image via VecteezyValery Vasilyeu)

As denial passes by, the emotions pick up in intensity. You experience a series of emotions, such as anger, agitation, and frustration, which become your primary way of reacting.

You may start to feel as if the world is absolute against you or blame yourself for feeling like so. The stage usually demonstrates behaviours like lashing out at loved ones or even yourself.

Stage 3: Bargaining

When we move towards understanding our emotional health and realize that it's not been well, just acknowledging that can be difficult.

When experiencing other complexaemotions and coming to terms with them, we like to bargain. This is a simple attempt to seek control. You may bargain with your faith, your mental health professional or even your loved ones.

Stage 4: Despair

Hopelessness sets in these stages of depression. (Image via Unsplash/Fernnado Cferdophotography)

Sadness and depression are not the same. The symptoms of depression can exist in all stages, but during this stage, they may become prominent.

It's in this stage that you experience profound negative emotions and thoughts towards yourself, others and the world. It's also a stage that is characterized by hopelessness and helplessness.

Stage 5: Hint of acceptance

Unlike other stages, this one can be very subjective. Acceptance lies on a continuum and can range from just becoming aware of your condition to accepting that you may benefit from sharing it with your loved ones.

Many reach this stage early on and then start noticing symptoms from other stages.

Gaining insight into the various stages of depression can be greatly beneficial in helping people cope with the daily struggles of their mental health and lead fulfilling lives.

It helps us identify our emotions and enables us to seek the necessary support. Be aware of the fact that it's vital to remember that these stages of depression aren't one-size-fits-all; they can overlap or come again.

They can also flow into each other; mental health issues are not simple.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

