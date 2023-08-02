Leprosy cases see massive rise in Florida - Here's how you can keep yourself safe

Leprosy, a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae, is seeing a concerning increase in cases in the US state of Florida.

The rise has raised concerns, as it could become endemic to the region, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in the "Emerging Infectious Diseases journal".

The report says that most of the new cases reported from 2015 to 2020 were locally acquired, lacking traditional risk factors. In light of the alarming trend, it's crucial to be aware of the causes and take necessary precautions to keep oneself safe.

Central Florida emerges as hotbed for leprosy cases

Nearly 80% of the cases reported in the state were concentrated in central Florida alone. This region reported nearly 20% of the total number of cases reported nationally.

What's particularly unsettling is that several new-case patients in central Florida showed no clear evidence of exposure to known risk factors or zoonotic sources. That suggests that the disease may have spread within the community, making it all the more important to take preventive measures.

Prevention and control of leprosy

Here are some practical steps you can take:

1) Practice good hygiene

Practice good hygiene. (Image via Unsplash/Melissa Jeanty)

Regularly washing hands with soap and water is crucial in preventing the spread of this disease. Make it a habit to wash your hands thoroughly, especially after coming into contact with someone who has leprosy.

2) Wear protective clothing

Consult professional help. (Image via Unsplash/Online Marketing)

If you're in an environment where there's a higher risk of exposure to leprosy, like healthcare settings or close contact with affected individuals, wearing protective clothing like long sleeves and gloves can provide an additional level of protection.

3) Avoid contact with armadillos

Studies suggest that armadillos in the southern United States carry a high number of M. leprae bacteria, which is responsible for leprosy.

While the transmission from animals to humans is low, it's advisable to exercise caution and avoid direct contact with armadillos.

4) Seek medical attention promptly

If you notice any symptoms like a rash or loss of sensation in your skin, seek medical attention without delay. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent further damage and minimize the risk of spreading the disease to others.

Practicing safe hygiene practice is important. (Image via Unsplash/Sahin Sezer)

It's a curable disease, but timely treatment is crucial for a positive outcome. Antibiotics are prescribed to patients with leprosy. With proper adherence to the treatment regimen, patients typically become non-infectious within a few days.

However, due to the slow growth of the bacteria, treatment may last for one to two years. It's important to remember that prompt medical intervention can make a significant difference in the course of the disease.

It's worth noting that this disease is not easily spread, and about 95% of people have natural protective immunity. However, maintaining good personal hygiene and taking preventative measures can help reduce risk of transmission, especially in areas where the disease is on the rise.