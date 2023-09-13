Level up your biceps workout routine with an incline dumbbell curl      

The incline dumbbell curl is a weightlifting exercise that targets the bicep brachii muscles.

It's a variation of the dumbbell curl and is similar to the basic curl. The only difference is that you have to do this exercise in a seated position on an incline exercise bench.

When done correctly, the incline bicep curl helps strengthen the biceps brachii, the biggest muscle of the biceps structure, and increases its size and muscular mass.

Incline dumbbell curl instructions

To do the incline dumbbell curl exercise, you need a pair of dumbbells. (Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

To do this exercise, you require a pair of dumbbells and an exercise bench. Just make sure you choose a dumbbell that’s not too heavy and is appropriate for your fitness level. As you gain strength, you can increase the weight.

Before you start the exercise, adjust the exercise bench to 45 to 60 degree incline, or as required. Follow the given steps:

Step 1: Sit straight against the exercise bench, and make sure to keep your back stable. Tighten the core muscles, and grab a dumbbell in each hand by your sides using a supinated grip.

Step 2: Once you’ve taken the starting position, lift the dumbbells together towards the shoulders. As you lift the dumbbells, make sure to keep the arms tight and contracted so that you can isolate the bicep brachii muscles.

Step 3: Lower the dumbbells back to their initial position slowly, and repeat the exercise. You can also do this exercise using one arm at a time to individually work on both the biceps.

Step 4: Make sure you don’t lower the dumbbells too fast, as doing so can put a strain on the arms and shoulders.

Step 5: Repeat the exercise at least ten times for three sets.

Important tips to remember

Perform each movement slowly. (Image via Pexels/mahmood sufiyan)

When doing the incline dumbbell biceps curl, keep the following things in mind:

When lifting the dumbbells up, slightly bend your elbows at the bottom o keep the entire tension through your biceps.

Make sure the shoulders don’t move forward or backwards when you lower the dumbbells. That can put strain and cause shoulder pain.

To enhance the overall tension throughout the exercise, make sure that each movement is performed slowly.

Initially, you can start with 5 kg dumbbells and gradually work your way up as you get stronger and more confident.

If you're a beginner, go for 8-10 reps of three sets with a light to moderate weight. If you're an advanced exerciser, try 15 reps of four sets using moderate to heavy weight.

Benefits of an incline dumbbell curl

Incline dumbbell curl increases the size of the biceps. (Image via Pexels/Pikx By Panther)

When done correctly and consistently, the incline bench dumbbell curl can offer numerous physical benefits.

Some of the major benefits include:

developing bigger and stronger upper arms

providing a gentle stretch to the entire arms

improving shoulder strength and stability

managing stronger and correct shoulder positioning

Incline dumbbell curl mistakes to watch out for

The incline dumbbell curl is a pretty straightforward exercise suitable for almost all fitness levels.

However, there are certain mistakes you need to look out for when doing this workout. Avoiding these mistakes will improve the efficacy of the movement, helping you achieve your goal. Some common mistakes that you must avoid include:

Keeping the bench too low

When doing the incline bicep curl, make sure that you don’t set the exercise bench too low. Doing so puts strain on the shoulders rather than targeting and strengthening the biceps.

Curving the back

To maximise the results of an incline dumbbell curl, make sure that the back is stable and pressed against the bench throughout the exercise. Pull the core muscles towards the spine to maintain a stable back position throughout the move.

Using too heavy weights

Do not use too heavy weight initially. (Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

Using too heavy weight when doing the incline dumbbell curl can put extra pressure on the shoulders during the lowering part. As a result, it may cause a shoulder injury. So, make sure you start light, and focus on tension and control.

When it comes to gaining maximum strength and size in the biceps, you can fully rely on an incline dumbbell curl.

However, you should also add other bicep exercises to your workout routine to achieve an overall better definition. If you're starting with strength training, make sure you work under a trainer to keep each movement safe and effective.