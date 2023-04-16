Level up your full body workout with Mike Tyson push-ups

Mike Tyson push-ups are not just any ordinary push-up. Performing it requires massive strength and balance, and of course, it's not for beginners.

As the movement is quite unique, this exercise works more than any push-up variation and targets the shoulders, chest, core, triceps, biceps and even the legs. Yes, you heard that right. Most traditional push-ups target the upper body muscles, but in this push-up variation, even the leg muscles get hit.

Why Mike Tyson push-ups are different?

This advanced push-up variation targets a lot of the body muscles and is quite a challenging exercise. Somewhat similar to Hindu push-ups, this push-up involves big movements and offer great benefits.

During the Tyson push-up, you need to place your feet flat against a wall, and this leg movement makes all the difference. The placement of the feet on the wall helps engage the quadriceps and hamstrings more than a traditional push-up.

As you lower back down, you need to engage your abs a little extra to keep the horizontal momentum slow and controlled, which is mostly not experienced in standard push-ups.

Muscles worked in Mike Tyson push-ups

This push-up variation requires you to place your feet aganist a wall. (Photo via Pexels/Lucas Albino)

Like any other variation of push-ups, Mike Tyson push-ups also target the entire upper body, including the shoulders, chest, triceps, and core muscles.

However, as the legs are placed against a wall and involved equally, the quadriceps, hamstrings and calves also get targeted during the exercise. Overall, this exercise works as a full body movement and helps build muscular endurance and strength while boosting cardiovascular fitness as well.

How to perform Mike Tyson push-ups correctly?

To do this advanced variation of push-ups, follow the given steps:

Start in a standard push-up position with the palms flat on the floor, soles of feet against a wall and toes resting on the floor. This is the starting position. Ensure to keep your back straight and head in a neutral position.

Bend your legs, and move your hips back towards the wall, initiating squatting-like movement. Be slow, and control your movement.

From there, move forward till the elbows, wrists and shoulders get lined up.

Lower your chest towards the floor like a standard push-up while engaging the abs. Stop when your chest is about to touch the floor.

Slowly push yourself back up into the starting position, and repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

Mike Tyson push-ups benefits

Performing this push-up offer some great advantages, including:

They work the legs

We all know that a traditional push-up targets the upper body muscles. However, in this advanced push-up variation, the legs get involved equally, which strengthens and improves their overall functioning.

During this exercise, the leg muscles, particularly the quadriceps, come into play, which helps develop lower body strength and muscles.

Add variety to your workout routine

If you’ve been practicing standard push-ups for a long time and want to try something new and challenging, look no further than this push-up. This advanced push-up variation is not just challenging but equally interesting to learn.

Regular practice of this exercise challenge the muscles in a much more unique way than regular push-ups, developing the upper and lower body more efficiently.

This advanced push-up variation is a full body workout. (Photo via Pexels/OCTAVIO LOMELI)

Overall, Mike Tyson push-ups are worth adding to your workout routine. To achieve the best results, though, add this exercise to your full body workout session, and combine it with other strength training moves, too.

If you're new to this exercise or find it to be challenging, it's best that you master other easy variations of push-ups before jumping onto this one. When doing this exercise, always start slow, and maintain proper form to maximize the results and minimize risk of muscle strains and injuries.

