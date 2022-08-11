Lewis Hamilton’s Diet and Workout Routine

Lewis Hamilton is one racing driver who can definitely be described as a multi-talented athlete. He has won seven world championships at the highest level of international auto racing, Formula One. His unrivalled body has seen him win F1 victories on both sides of the Atlantic and edge ever closer to Michael Schumacher's all-time grand prix record. But just what does Lewis eat when he wants to get into winning shape?

Without further ado, let's delve into Hamilton's workout and diet regimen.

Lewis Hamilton's Workout Routine

Formula One racers have to make sure they don’t gain too much weight, as this could be dangerous in a car moving at 200 mph. In an interview, Hamilton told Men's Health that he likes working out, but he has to make sure he doesn't overdo it.

Hamilton told Daily Routines in another interview:

“Formula 1 drivers can’t be too heavy: more muscle means more kilos. It’s also disadvantageous to put too much muscle on your shoulders and arms, because you need to have a low centre of gravity in the car."

Formula One drivers need to be as light as possible, so they don't add too much weight to the car. They also need to be strong, but their muscles should not bulk up too much because this would make them taller and less aerodynamic.

But Hamilton has made sure that physical fitness remains a priority in his life. He spends four to six hours a day on physical training, including long bike tours, swimming, hiking, and skiing. He also posts videos of himself running on social media while traveling around the world.

Lewis Hamilton unplugs when he’s away from the track. He says it’s essential to relax after a race and refocus his energy before the next one. He enjoys spending time with friends and family because it allows him to unwind and give them his full attention.

Lewish Hamilton's Diet

Three years ago, Lewis Hamilton decided to follow a vegan diet. He has since noticed a marked improvement in his fitness level and says the only thing he regrets is not making the switch sooner. He now eats falafel, avocado, and beetroot—things he never thought he would enjoy before.

Hamilton has been a high-profile vegan advocate when he launched Neat Burger, an international vegan burger restaurant. He's since kicked his own plant-based diet up a notch by putting his dog Roscoe on an all-plant diet! Soon after his own lifestyle change, Hamilton claimed that he "felt the best I've ever felt".

If you’re interested in slowly moving to a vegan diet, Hamilton suggests starting by eliminating all animal products from your diet one at a time.

“Don’t go cold turkey; that’s hard. Just quit eating chocolate, or stop drinking milk and then slowly cut back on meat and fish. Once you do that for a while, get used to it, you won’t miss any of it.”

Takeaway

Despite the grueling work schedule, Hamilton has still managed to succeed in his career and excel in several other sports over the years. Today, he works hard to keep his body in prime condition for racing and has a regimen that he sticks to. So if you have a new fitness goal in mind, or just want to try something new and interesting, take a page from Lewis Hamilton’s book and get started today.

Edited by Babylona Bora