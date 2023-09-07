Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Double Mastectomy After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Linda Evangelista, a 58-year-old Canadian supermodel, opened up about her battle with breast cancer for the first time. In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, she opened up about her December 2018 diagnosis, which prompted a bilateral mastectomy before she discovered a second lump in her chest the following year.

She said:

“The margins were not good, and due to other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not to have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Thinking I was good and set for life.”

What happened to Linda Evangelista?

The first diagnosis in 2018 was revealed in her annual mammogram. Linda Evangelista underwent surgery for the same and thought she was “good and set for life,” but four years later, she again noticed a lump in her chest.

After the 2018 diagnosis of breast cancer, Linda again discovered a lump in her chest in July 2022. The supermodel visited numerous doctors, all of whom reassured her that she had nothing to be concerned about; but, as an extra measure, she asked for an MRI. The MRI results revealed that she had cancer in the pectoral area.

Recently, Linda received the news that her prognosis was "good" but "not 'great'" as she had hoped. The supermodel disclosed that she has "a horrible Oncotype score," which increases her risk of developing cancer again.

What is the Oncology score that Linda Evangelist talked about?

Oncotype DX test is recommended for breast cancer. (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Grey)

A special kind of genomic test called Oncotype DX is used in oncology to provide individualized data on the risk of recurrence and the potential benefits of chemotherapy in several cancer types, primarily breast cancer.

Women with early-stage, hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer often utilize Oncotype DX in this setting. To determine the test's Recurrence Score, a panel of genes found in the tumor tissue are examined. This score, which is a numerical number, aids doctors in determining whether a patient will likely benefit from chemotherapy in addition to hormone therapy and the risk of cancer recurrence over a given time period (often 10 years).

Talking about her struggles, Linda Evangelista said:

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I'm totally in celebration mode. I've come through some horrible health issues. I'm at a place where I'm so happy celebrating my book, [a collaborative project with longtime photographer Steven Meisel], my life. I'm so happy to be alive. Anything that comes now is bonus.”

Linda Evangelista insisted that she is determined to live life to the fullest. We hope Linda's battle with cancer inspires others as well.