Proponents of a diet rich in alkaline foods believe that you can alter the pH level of your body. This can help you enhance your health along with fighting chronic diseases such as cancer.

The alkaline diet is said to alter the measure of alkalinity or acidity in your body. Proponents of this diet claim that after the conversion of food into energy, there is some ash residue left which is also known as metabolic waste.

Depending on your diet, this metabolic waste can be acidic, neutral, or alkaline and has a direct impact on your body’s acidity. The high acidic ash in your blood makes your body more vulnerable to disease and illnesses, while alkaline ash tends to be protective.

In this article, we will discuss the best alkaline foods that you can incorporate into your diet routine along with the benefits that they provide.

Green vegetables (Image via Pexels/Madison Inouye)

List of Alkaline Foods to Incorporate into Your Diet

The incorporation of alkaline foods into your diet will help in improving your health by alkalizing your body. Here is a list of the best alkaline foods that you can easily incorporate into your diet:

1. Root Vegetables

Root vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, radishes, turnips, and beets tend to be a dynamic source of alkaline foods in your body. They can also be easily incorporated into your diet.

This will help in the facilitation of maintaining the pH balance in your body. Root vegetables also provide other advantages since they are an amazing source of insoluble and soluble dietary fiber. Other advantages include improved heart health, reduced cholesterol levels, improved gut health by boosting good bacteria, and more.

2. Nuts

Nuts are not only good to satiate your cravings as healthy snacks but are also packed with healthy sources of fat. They have a great alkaline impact on your body.

The presence of plant compounds, proteins, and antioxidants in the nuts offer a variety of health benefits. These include effective weight management, regulating blood sugar, and improved cardiovascular health.

Nuts and seeds (Image via Pexels/ Joao Jesus)

3. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are an effective alkaline food, contrary to the belief that they are highly acidic in nature and have the same impact on your system. Examples of citrus fruits include oranges, sweet limes, and lemons, which are amazing sources of vitamin C. They provide health benefits such as detoxification of the body, respite from acidity, and more.

4. Cruciferous Vegetables

This includes vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, which are well-known for their properties to balance the alkaline pH in your body. Cruciferous vegetables are not only great alkaline foods, but they are also rich in nutrients like vitamin K, C, and A. They also have plant compounds like phytochemicals and folate.

Cruciferous vegetables offer multiple health benefits that include a reduced risk of cancer as well as reduced inflammation.

Citrus fruits (Image via Pexels/Jane Doan)

According to the alkaline diet, you need to consume plenty of alkaline foods such as nuts, vegetables, legumes, and fruits. Meanwhile, you should avoid acid-forming foods like eggs, meat, alcohol, grains, and dairy. You should also limit neutral foods from your diet such as sugars, natural fats, and starches.

The incorporation of alkaline foods provides a multitude of benefits to your body besides balancing the pH balance. These include improved heart health, improved cell functioning, reduced risk of chronic kidney disease through improved kidney function, easier weight loss, reduced muscle waste, and prevention of cancer.

How to Alkalize Your Body

There are other measures that you can take to alkalize your body besides avoiding acidic foods and increasing the consumption of alkaline foods. These include:

Drink plenty of water for effective detoxification of the body.

Healthy and balanced meal planning with a combination of neutral, alkaline, and neutral foods.

Making salads and organic foods is a must in your regular diet.

Overall, the aforementioned alkaline foods can be easily incorporated into your diet and will provide an array of benefits. They help in promoting the overall health and well-being of the body by reducing the risk of cancer, decreasing inflammation, shedding excess fat from the body, and more. The alkaline diet also emphasizes avoiding foods that cause acidity in your body along with limiting neutral foods.

