Lizzy Musi health update: How is her battle with cancer going now?

Lizzy Musi, a reality star of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, has recently announced that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

In a heartbreaking video posted on her YouTube channel, Musi, with her fiance Kye Kelley, broke the news to her fans.

What happened to 'Street Outlaws' reality star Lizzy Musi?

Diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer (Image via IG @lizzymusi)

Lizzy Musi first noticed a lump in her breast sometime around December 2022 to January 2023, which quickly grew over the course of six months.

Despite being persistent with her doctors, she was eventually diagnosed with one of the fastest and most aggressive forms of breast cancer. Mussi said that she was in disbelief when she learned that she had cancer.

“It’s something that I didn’t want to hear.”

The Street Outlaws star is now fighting the disease, but coping with it hasn't been easy. In a YouTube video, Mussi describes how her family is helping her through the difficult time.

Musi also explained that the cancer has already spread to her lymph nodes and her liver. She will start her first round of chemotherapy on Friday, April 21, and is planning to undergo treatment in Mississippi. However, she has also been approved for treatment at MD Anderson.

Stage 4 breast cancer in women

Regular screening and mammogram is important. (Image via Unsplash/Angiola Harry)

Stage 4 breast cancer, also known as metastatic breast cancer, is a serious and advanced form of breast cancer. It occurs when cancer cells from the breast have spread to other parts of the body, like the bones, liver, lungs or brain.

It's important for women to be aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and to undergo regular screenings, like mammograms, to detect breast cancer early.

Early detection and treatment can help improve chances of survival and may prevent cancer from progressing to stage 4. Including some specific foods in diet may reduce risk of breast cancer.

Despite the devastating news, Lizzy Musi said that she’s feeling good with all the recent support she has been receiving from fans. Her fiance, Kye Kelley, also pledged to support her every step of the way.

“We’re going to be doing the best we can. Lizzy is going to have a fight on her hands, and I’m going to be fighting right there behind her,” Kelley said.

Lizzy Musi is a well-known figure in the racing community, having found much success and notoriety on Street Outlaws alongside her father, Pat Musi, a renowned engine builder. She and Kelley have also set a date to get married on Nov. 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes