A recent study has found that loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of serious health concerns and early death. Several prior studies on loneliness and social isolation and the risk of early death exist, but their outcomes have been mixed or controversial since these studies only focused on a specific region or group of people.

However, a new study, which was published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, has come up with some surprising results to show the link between social isolation and health concerns.

What Is Social Isolation?

Social isolation is a condition when someone has a lack of contact with other people. (Photo via Pexels/mikoto.raw Photographer)

The new study defines social isolation as a condition that occurs when someone has a lack of contact with other people. This results in people having a limited network or living alone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation can cause loneliness in some people, while others may feel lonely even without being socially isolated. Intense social isolation can also cause complications such as depression, paranoia, hallucinations, anxiety, and thoughts of self-harm.

The Link between Loneliness and Early Deaths: What the Study Reveals

The new study, which involved more than two million adults, is a meta-analysis of 90 previously published studies. As part of the study, participants were followed for anywhere from 6 months to 25 years.

Researchers examined the links between social isolation and early death and found that participants who experienced loneliness had a 14% higher risk of dying early compared to those who didn’t feel lonely. Participants who experienced social isolation, on the other hand, were 32% more likely to die early compared to those who weren’t socially isolated.

Link between Social Isolation and Early Death in People with Cardiovascular Problems and Cancer

There are numerous factors that can contribute to social isolation. (Photo via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

Researchers also looked into the links between social isolation and death among people who had colorectal or breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The study found that people who were isolated and suffered from cardiovascular illness had a higher risk of dying early compared to those without any cardiovascular problems. Socially isolated participants with breast cancer also had a higher risk of early death than those who weren’t isolated or lonely.

According to the study authors, there are numerous factors that could potentially contribute to social isolation having a stronger mental effect on early death risk than loneliness alone. They also believe that people who are lonely, but not socially isolated, may have mental health stress. Fan Wang, the study’s first author and a professor of epidemiology at Harbin Medical University in China, said,

"People who are lonely but not socially isolated have mental health stress but might be resilient to it because of their social networks, eeven if those networks aren’t entirely what someone wants them to be."

Wang also added that people experiencing social isolation should seek immediate social support. Moreover, researchers feel that public health strategies addressing social isolation are also needed to provide more effective support and therapies.

How to Overcome Loneliness?

Seeking help from a therapist can help. (Photo via Pexels/Alex Green)

Here are some ways to cope with social isolation and loneliness:

adopt a pet

explore new hobbies

grow your social circle by volunteering for programs and events

prioritize self-care

keep a journal

It may also be worth consulting a professional for help if you feel intense isolation or have thoughts of self-harm. Therapists can help you identify and address your issues and triggers. They can help you learn to communicate more effectively and also address any underlying mental health concerns.

