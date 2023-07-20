Longest living Japanese people avoid 6 foods that over 300 million Americans eat daily

Have you ever wondered why Japanese people have some of the longest life expectancies in the world? The secret lies not only in their culture and lifestyle but also in their dietary choices.

It's fascinating to know that the longest-living people from Japan consciously avoid six foods that over 300 million Americans consume daily. There’s a whole lot of wisdom behind these choices and exploring how avoiding these foods can contribute to a longer and healthier life.

The six foods that the longest-living Japanese stay away from are commonly found in a standard American diet. These foods include sugary drinks, fast food, processed meats, sugary cereals, cream cheese and candy.

By eliminating these foods from their diet, the Japanese have found a way to minimize health risks and optimize their well-being.

Foods to avoid and swap with healthy Japanese food

Here are six such foods:

1) Hot dog

Hot dogs can be carcinogenic (Image via Unsplash / Ball Parl Brand)

Hot dogs are a beloved American go-to food when you're in a rush or need to grab a quick lunch. Processed meats like hot dogs are high in salt, preservatives and saturated fats that can increase risk of certain cancers, like colorectal and breast cancer.

Moreover, they do not contain many nutrients. Instead of hot dogs, Japanese people prefer dishes with tofu or multigrain rice balls with tuna wrapped in seaweed, which is rich in essential minerals that promote overall well-being.

2) Fast food hamburger

Hamburgers increas cholesterol level. (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

Fast food hamburgers are high in sodium, trans fats and saturated fats, which can raise level of LDL "bad" cholesterol in the blood.

Such foods can lead to heart disease and other health issues. Instead, tofu burgers on crispy brown rice balls enhance health and fulfill environmental responsibility.

3) Sugary soda

Sugary soda drinks (Image via Unsplash/Jonny Caspari)

Sugary sodas are among the most harmful food items that Japanese people avoid. Drinking them regularly can lead to conditions like type 2 diabetes.

Nutritionists argue that if you're fond of soda, you could try substituting it with low-calorie beverages like iced matcha or hojicha green tea, both of which have proven health benefits.

4) Sugary breakfast cereal

Cereals contain added sugars. (Image via Unsplash/Etienne Girardet)

Some breakfast cereals are high in added sugars, which can increase inflammation, weight gain, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Japanese people prefer starting their day with nutrient-rich foods like natto, a fermented soybean dish that provides vital proteins and nutrients to the body.

5) Cream cheese

Consuming cream cheese is bad for cholesterol. (Image via Unsplash/Megumi Nachdev)

Most cream cheese servings expose you to greater chances of weight gain on consuming only five grams of proteins. Moreover, one ounce of cream cheese could contain approximately 27 milligrams of cholesterol.

Nutritionists recommend alternatives like kinako, a delicious spread made from soy flour and sesame paste that can provide similar flavors and health benefits to cream cheese.

6) Candy

Having candies can cause severe dental issues. (Image via Unsplash/Customerbox)

Apart from dark chocolate, which is nutrient-dense and contains disease-fighting antioxidants, most candies can carry numerous artificial additives like corn-starch and refined sugar.

Consuming too much sugar leads to harmful effects on the brain and heart. Eating healthier alternatives, like chia seed pudding with natural sweeteners, frozen bananas or unsweetened dark chocolate, is a smarter choice.

The Japanese way of life values a healthier approach to foods. Their diet considers food as medicine and believes that the key to longevity lies in avoiding certain harmful foods. Unlike the standard American diet, it emphasizes eating minimally processed foods that are organic or locally sourced.

To enjoy the highest quality of living, people must avoid processed foods, fast foods and sugary drinks and enjoy nutrient-rich meals, including tofu and natto, green teas, and healthy spreads like kinako.

By embracing Japanese dietary practices, we can enhance our chances of living more vibrant and fulfilling lives.