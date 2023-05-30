Lose Weight Fast: Unravelling the Secrets to Effective Weight Loss, According to Experts

There are various reasons why people want to lose weight fast , and many of them fall victim to fad diets that promise quick and effective results. While it's possible to speed up your weight loss efforts, it's crucial to realize that doing so too rapidly can backfire.

Safe, effective, and sustainable weight loss is more about the process than it is about a finish line based on a scale with an impending deadline, just like so many other aspects of life. Continue reading for professional tips on how to lose weight fast and keep it off.

Slow vs Fast Weight Loss

Slow Weight Loss: Slow weight reduction usually entails long-lasting weight loss. A weekly weight loss goal of 1-2 pounds (0.5-1 kilogram) is frequently advised. This pace encourages the formation of healthy habits while allowing the body to adapt to the changes.

People who lose weight fast are frequently unable to keep it off. (Image via Unsplash/ Fuu J)

Fast Weight Loss: Quick weight loss refers to the rapid loss of a substantial amount of weight. Even while the precise rate can change, it frequently exceeds the suggested 1-2 pounds per week. Some quick weight loss techniques promise to deliver results in days or weeks.

What do the Experts Say About Losing Weight Fast?

In one trial, 200 participants were randomly selected to lose weight fast— 12 weeks versus 36 weeks – with the goal of a 15% weight loss. An extremely low-energy diet consisting of meal substitutes such as shakes, bars, and soups was implemented for the ‘lose weight fast’ group three times each day.

The Australian Guide to Healthy Eating was recommended to the group that lost weight slowly, with the instruction to consume 500 fewer calories daily than they expended on energy (producing a calorie deficit). They consumed one to two meal replacements every day as well.

During this time, 12.5 percent or more weight loss was attained by 50% of the slow weight loss group and 81 percent of the quick weight loss group.

People always want to lose weight fast. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Those who had dropped 12.5 percent or more of their body weight or more after this initial phase were subsequently put on a weight maintenance regimen for roughly 2.75 years.

Seventy-six percent of individuals who lost weight slowly, and the same proportion of those who dropped weight quickly regained it after three years. Therefore, whether they dropped the weight quickly or slowly, they still put it back on.

Is it Sustainable to Lose Weight Fast?

Although the “lose 5 pounds in a week” myth has a lot of appeal, there are several reasons why quick weight loss may actually be counterproductive to your best weight reduction attempts.

People who lose weight fast, especially on fad or crash diets, are frequently unable to keep it off since their weight loss is typically made up of more water and muscle mass than fat mass.

What are the Sustainable Weight Loss Strategies

It's crucial to have a holistic strategy for weight loss that incorporates a balanced diet, regular exercise, and behavioral changes. Here are some suggestions for efficient weight loss methods:

1) Calorie Deficit

To lose weight, you must eat fewer calories than you expend. Determine how many calories you require each day, then reduce your consumption of calories or up your activity level to achieve a modest calorie deficit. To lose 1-2 pounds a week in a healthy and sustainable manner, aim for a calorie deficit of 500–1000 per day.

2) Balanced diet

Consume complete, nutrient-dense foods that are low in calories but high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Variety is key when it comes to fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Reduce your intake of processed foods, fizzy drinks, and high-fat snacks.

A balanced diet is a sustainable way to lose weight. (Image via Unsplash/ Jez Timms)

3) Portion control

Practice portion control to prevent overeating. Utilize smaller plates, weigh your portions, and pay attention to your hunger and fullness signals. Consider utilizing a food diary or smartphone app to track your calorie consumption and make any necessary adjustments.

4) Regular Physical Activity

Exercise frequently to raise caloric expenditure, encourage fat loss, and enhance your general fitness. Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of aerobic activity at a moderate intensity or 75 minutes at a high intensity. Include strength training workouts to increase metabolism and muscle mass.

5) Get Enough Sleep

Quality sleep should be prioritized because it is essential for controlling weight. Lack of sleep can mess with your metabolism, boost cravings, and mess with your hunger hormones. Spend 7-9 hours each night getting a good night's sleep.

6) Manage Stress

Prolonged stress can cause emotional eating and make it harder to lose weight. Find healthy coping mechanisms for stress, such as mindfulness training, relaxation exercises, physical activity, or engaging in fulfilling hobbies.

Whether you lose weight fast or slow, keeping it off can be quite challenging. By altering our biological systems and bringing about a number of physiological changes in the body, our bodies attempt to maintain a specific weight while preventing us from regaining lost weight.

Poll : 0 votes