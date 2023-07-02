Low Dopamine Morning Routine: Is It Worth Trying?

If you are keeping up with the trends, you might be aware of the low dopamine morning routine going viral. Like other trends on social media, even this has left some people mesmerized, and others a little confused. Neurotransmitters serve various functions for our mental and physical health. However, our lifestyle constantly contributes to impact these and cause disruption.

Dopamine is the happy hormone and is often associated with positive feelings of pleasure and well-being. If you are wondering what dopamine is used for, the answer is simple--it operates your brain's pleasure centre.

What do Low Dopamine Mornings Look Like?

If you have been stuck to your screen for hours, if you have been procrastinating your most important tasks for the last minute, or if you feel lazy, you have fallen into the dopamine trap. We all look for a burst of energy every day, which sometimes may lead to overidentification with this surge.

A low dopamine morning routine is one that doesn’t activate your dopamine much. Think of things that are highly pleasurable in the exact moment you’re doing them such as high sugar foods, scrolling on social media, online shopping, and more. If you start your day off with these high-dopamine activities, your brain will be craving them throughout the day. It will be harder to focus because your brain just wants more dopamine.

Some aspects of a low dopamine morning routine could be movement, cooking a healthy, nourishing breakfast, affirmations, time spent with loved ones, skincare, and a few chores. You may notice a difference in your energy and ability to focus throughout the day! However, it may or may not work for you. It is also important to note that it is not possible to scientifcally reset your dopamine levels.

How Does Dopamine Work?

The connection of dopamine and happiness or positive emotions is not a direct one. It spikes when we experience a reward. Have you recently been awarded at work? Did your family members appreciate you?

Dopamine helps you move towards your goals and enhances the feeling of satisfaction. Any achievement, reward, or praise would be associated to a surge in dopamine. However, unmanaged levels of dopamine can also negatively impact your mental health.

What is Dopamine Detoxification? How to Dopamine Detox?

If you suffer with your productivity, focus, happiness, confidence or anything else related to your mental health, perhaps it worth considering a dopamine detox. This short term lifestyle change is said to have a significant impact on rewiring your brain to become much healthier and happier. However, from a mental health perspective a dopamine detox would be suited for someone with addictions.

It is important to note that you will not necessarily emerge as a new person after a dopamine detox. However, it can still be a refreshing change. Here is a quick guide to get you started:⁠

⁠1) Unplug

Instead of waking up with your screens on, try to connect with yourself. Have some water, talk to your loved ones or take out your journal. Technology can have significant effects on your mental health. Spend some time outside the four walls of your home.

⁠2) Engage in Mindfulness

You can also enhance this by reflecting on the things you are grateful for. By starting your day with an attitude of gratitude, you can set your mood for the day. This also engages a low dopamine level and avoids the spikes.

⁠3) Limit Stimulants

Certain mental heallth conditions are linked to higher levels of dopamine in the body. In those cases, a dopamine fast may be helpful. Try to reduce your exposure to certain stimulants. For instance, if you have just seen an action-packed movie, try avoiding an energy drink.

As we end up relying on trends and social media influencers, it is best to maintain scrutiny and a skeptical lens. Go ahead and try the low dopamine morning routine, but keep your expectations realistic.

At the end of the day, choose what works best for your body. More than what TikTok tells you, try to understand the importance of the first hour of your day. Would you want to follow a low dopamine morning routine or try something that works for you?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

