Low seated row: An intense exercise for the back and forearms

If you are looking for an exercise to develop your upper body strength, look no further than the low seated row. It is an excellent compound exercise that helps develop a strong middle back while also targeting the forearm muscles along the way.

Also known as a seated cable row, this all-around exercise is generally performed on a weighted horizontal cable machine. If you don’t have access to a cable machine, however, you can simply use a resistance band for the same.

A low seated row can be used as a part of an upper body workout or performed as a standalone exercise for targeting the back muscles.

Benefits and muscles worked

Regular practice of the low seated row strengthens the upper body muscles, particularly the back and spine. It is important to note that having a strong back strengthens and protects the shoulders, improves posture, and reduces the risk of injuries as well.

The seated row targets several muscles in the arms and back, including:

rhomboids (muscles between shoulder blades)

latissimus dorsi (middle back)

trapezius (upper back, shoulders and neck)

biceps brachii (front side of the upper arms)

While these are the muscles that get targeted during this exercise, the primary muscles worked are the rhomboids and lats. The biceps and trapezius, on the other hand, assist the movement by involving the rhomboids and lats.

How to perform the low seated row exercise?

Follow the given instructions to perform the low cable row correctly:

Step 1: Sit straight on the bench with your knees bent and hold the cable attachment tightly. Remember to outstretch your arms while grabbing the cable and make sure you don’t bend your lower back. Engage your abs and start the movement.

Step 2: Now pull the cable and weight back towards your lower abs but do not use momentum by moving your upper body backwards.

Step 3: As you initiate the row, keep your back straight and squeeze your shoulder blades together while keeping your chest lifted up and out.

Step 4: Slowly return the cable forward to full stretch and repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

Low seated row tips

To make this exercise more convenient and easier, here are some tips you must follow:

Keep your back and torso straight

When performing the low seated row, remember to keep your back straight at all times. Along with your back, however, your torso must also remain straight and stable throughout the rep.

Do not hunch your shoulders

Don’t let your shoulder muscles bend or hunch over as this can lead to severe shoulder strain and injury. Make sure your shoulders are straight and shoulder blades squeezed together while both your arms are extended to full stretch.

Do not hunch your shoulders. (Photo via Pexels/Karen Irala)

Do not use momentum

When performing the row movement, remember to use your back muscles rather than leaning forward and using momentum. Use your back properly to row the cable and avoid leaning forward or swinging the weight.

Always pause at the top of the movement

To attain more results and increase the intensity of the exercise, make sure you pause at the top of the movement for at least 5 seconds before moving on to the next rep.

Seated row with resistance band

If you don’t have access to a cable machine, try the exercise using a resistance band. Practicing the resistance band version of the low seated row exercise will target and strengthen the rhomboids and lats.

To properly perform a seated row with a resistance band, follow the given instructions:

Step 1: Sit straight on the floor with your legs stretched together in the front. Slightly bend your knees and loop a resistance band around the soles of your feet. Grab the ends with your palms facing inward. Engage your core muscles and start the exercise.

Step 2: Now pull the resistance band towards yourself until your hands get over your thighs. As you pull the band, keep your elbows bent and your back straight. Do not forget to pause for a few counts after rep.

Step 3: Slowly extend your arms away and again pause for a few counts. Repeat the exercise for a few reps.

Resistance band low seated row targets the lats. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Always remember that the low seated row, just like other exercises, needs proper form to be safe and most importantly, to be effective. So, for best results, make sure you perform the exercise correctly and consistently and consult a trainer if you need help.

