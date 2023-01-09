5 Resistance Band Exercises You Can Do in under 10 Minutes

Resistance band exercises are among the best and most effective forms of workout you can incorporate into your workout routine. They're super affordable and are a versatile piece of equipment.

Some of the common benefits resistance band exercises provide are increased flexibility, improved overall balance, better gait function, greater strength, and improved stability. You can complete these resistance band workout in ten minutes, which makes them time-efficient.

Best Resistance Band Exercises for Full Body Workout

Resistance band workout (Image via Unsplash/Geert Pieters)

Here, we have curated a list of the five best and most effective resistance band exercises that can provide you a full body workout.

1) Standing Side Tap

Resistance band hand workout (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

This is a good resistance band exercises that can help to strengthen glute muscles as well as increase the strength of your legs.

How to do standing side tap:

Start by strapping a resistance band around both legs at above the ankles.

Tighten your stomach with the navel pushed back before driving your butt to the back. The feet should be apart at a wide distance from the shoulders.

Tap your left foot outward on the floor to your left side before bringing it back to the center.

Repeat the same for your right leg.

2) Standing Lateral Band Walk

It helps in building explosive power in the lower body and tone the thighs.

How to do standing lateral band walk:

Begin by strapping a resistance band around both thighs, right above your knees.

Open your feet as wide as you can while creating tension in the resistance band.

Bring your body into a half squatting position with the abdominals tightened, and press down on your heels.

Shift your weight towards the opposite side leg, and step sideways to the right.

Keep doing the movement while maintaining tension with the resistance band.

Repeat on the opposite side.

3) Squat to Overhead Press

Overhead press (Image via Unsplash/Anastase Maragos)

This is among the best resistance band exercises that can provide a full body workout while burning a good amount of calories.

How to do an overhead press:

Begin by stepping onto the resistance band with both feet positioned apart at shoulder distance.

Clutch the handles of the band in both hands at shoulder height, with the palms angled upwards.

Drop your body into a squat position before driving back upwards with your arms extended and a band raised over your head.

Slowly bring your body back into squats, and repeat.

4) Resistance Band Bent Over Row

It's a fabulous resistance band exercises that can help build lower body strength and core stability.

How to do resistance band bent over row:

Start by stepping over the resistance band with the feet and positioning them apart at hip distance.

Grasp the handles of the resistance band in both palms angled towards each other.

Slightly bend your knees to lower theupper torso to the front while hinging your hips to the back.

Make sure to engage the core muscles while the back remains flat throughout the exercise.

The hands should hang straight underneath the shoulders, keeping the elbows slightly bent.

Pull the resistance band to your chest by driving your elbows straight upwards while keeping them tucked towards your sides.

Reverse the movement to the starting position, and repeat.

5) Overhead Pull Apart

Resistance band pull exercise (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

They're effective resistance band exercises that can help you get toned arms along with increased strength.

How to do overhead pull apart:

Begin by grasping the handles of the resistance band in both palms.

Assume a proper standing position while maintaining a straight posture and feet apart at hip distance.

Raise your arms straight upwards and over your head with the palms angled to the opposite sides of your body.

Maintain tension in the body as you start with the movement of this exercise.

While keeping your arms straightened, pull the resistance band apart towards the sides so that the hands create a T position.

Return your hands back to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned resistance band exercises are among the amazing and effective ones that can help you get a full body workout in just ten minutes. These are versatile exercises that can be done anywhere, and you only need a resistance band for the same.

These exercises can help in adding strength, blasting fat, increasing flexibility and enhancing muscular endurance.

