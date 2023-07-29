Lower Your Cancer Risk with Just 4 Minutes of Daily Activity

New research in the field of oncology reveals that even short bursts of vigorous physical activity can play a vital role in lowering the risk of cancer. A study published in JAMA Oncology sheds light on the significance of "Vigorous Intermittent Lifestyle Physical Activity" (VILPA) in preventing the risk. Let's delve into the findings and understand how incorporating small bursts of exercise into our daily routine can make a remarkable difference.

Does Exercise Reduce Cancer Risk?

The link between regular exercise and overall health has been extensively studied, but the specific impact on its risk has been a subject of growing interest among researchers.

According to Dr. Marleen I. Meyers, a medical oncologist, and director of the NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center Survivorship Program, physical activity has been known to regulate hormones related to its development and bolster the immune system. The recent study delves further into this correlation and establishes that exercise, even in short, intense periods, can significantly reduce the risk.

The Study's Findings

The study followed almost 22,000 self-reported non-exercisers with an average age of 62 (Victor Freitas/ Pexels)

More than 22,000 self-reported non-exercisers with an average age of 62 were tracked in the study. Over a seven-year period, these individuals wore wearable devices to measure daily physical activity data, while their health was rigorously monitored for cancer incidence. Only 3.4 to 3.6 minutes of vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity per day was related to a surprising 17 to 18% reduction in total incident cancer risk, according to the researchers.

Furthermore, a daily average of 4.5 minutes of such activity was associated with a significant 31–32% reduction in physical activity-related cancer incidence. These findings highlight the power of even short bursts of vigorous activity in mitigating the risk.

Understanding Vigorous Intermittent Lifestyle Physical Activity (VILPA)

VILPA is defined as bursts of physical activity lasting between one and two minutes. Remarkably, more than 92% of VILPA in the study participants was accrued in bouts of up to one minute, and over 96% of all bouts lasted up to two minutes. This demonstrates that incorporating short, intense bursts of exercise throughout the day can have a significant impact on lowering the risk.

The Impact on Cancer Prevention

The findings of this study have profound implications for cancer prevention, especially for individuals who struggle to commit to sustained physical activity. Dr. Louis Potters, the chair of radiation medicine at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, emphasized that even a minute of intense activity can have a positive impact.

Four to five minutes of exercise may not be enough to improve overall health and wellness (Scott Webb/ Pexels)

Four to five minutes of exercise alone may not be sufficient for overall health and wellness. For best cardiovascular health, Dr. Meyers advises 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week or 75-100 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise per week. However, incorporating short bursts of vigorous activity can still provide valuable cancer risk reduction benefits, even without replacing a regular exercise routine.

Incorporating Small Periods of Activity into Everyday Life

The beauty of VILPA lies in its simplicity and ease of integration into our daily routines. By making conscious choices to be physically active during various tasks, we can create a positive impact on our health. Here are some practical ways to incorporate short bursts of activity into everyday life:

Opt for Stairs Over Elevators: Instead of taking the elevator, challenge yourself to climb the stairs whenever possible. This simple action can significantly contribute to your daily VILPA. Choose Active Transportation: Consider walking or cycling for short distances instead of relying solely on public transportation or driving. Carry Heavy Loads: When grocery shopping or completing household chores, carry heavier items, engaging your muscles and boosting your heart rate. Walk Briskly: If you have a few minutes to spare during the day, take a brisk walk around your neighborhood or office building. Play with Intensity: Engage in high-energy games with your kids or friends that involve running, jumping, and active movements.

The research on the impact of physical activity on cancer risk continues to evolve, and this recent study offers exciting insights. Short bursts of vigorous activity, as little as four to five minutes a day, can significantly reduce the risk of certain cancers.

While this alone may not be a comprehensive exercise regimen, it serves as a reminder that even small steps toward an active lifestyle can yield remarkable benefits for our health. By incorporating VILPA into our daily routines, we not only reduce the risk but also promote cardiovascular health and overall well-being. So, let's seize every opportunity to be active and take charge of our health—it's never too late to start.