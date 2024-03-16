Lung abscess: Causes, symptoms and treatment

A pus-filled cavity in the lungs caused by a bacterial infection in the lung tissue is called a lung abscess. It can be a life-threatening condition as the tissue in our lungs deteriorates and pus gets collected in the empty space.

One can get internal bleeding in the lungs and have other complications including a stroke. If you have a persistent cough and notice blood, it may be a result of a lung abscess or because of diseases like pneumonia or COVID-19 that have severely impacted your organs. Let us delve further into the symptoms and causes of lung abscesses to better understand this disease.

What are the symptoms of lung abscess?

Coughing blood can be a sign of lung abscess (Image by Brittany Colette/Unsplash)

If you are suffering from these conditions for longer than 4-6 weeks, it may be hinting toward a possible lung abscess.

The most common symptoms are :

Persistent cough

Fever

Chills

Heavy breathing

Hard to breathe because of pain in the chest

Fatigue

Foul smell

Weight loss

At first, the coughing can be dry, but with the condition worsening, coughing blood or excess mucus with a foul and distinctive odor is observed.

Causes :

Excessive drinking is a primary cause (Image by Strvnge Films/Unsplash)

The primary causes include :

Lung diseases or infections -such as cystic fibrosis, infected infarcts, bronchiectasis, and a few more. All types of pneumonia can also lead to lung abscess.

Alcoholics are very likely to get lung abscesses as they vomit and inhale stomach contents and bacteria into the lungs, which results in infection. Regular drinking can also lead to poor health as it lowers immunity and makes one more prone to such diseases.

People who have taken chemo or been under radiation recently, have more chances of getting this disease (Image by nci/Unsplash)

People who have weaker immunity because of HIV or after chemotherapy can develop pus in their lungs. Cancers like squamous cell carcinoma and lymphomas can also cause this disease.

Those who have been under sedation (anesthesia) or people who are unconscious because of a coma, injury, or illness are more prone to this condition.

The secondary causes can be :

A pre-existing disease in the lungs that has made it weak over time, or an obstruction of the airways.

When infection from other areas of the body spreads into the lungs, it may lead to secondary lung abscess.

Diagnosis

A timely diagnosis is important to save your lungs from further damage (Image by CDC/Unsplash)

To find out about your condition, the doctor will first assess your health history and then examine your sputum. Imaging techniques like a CT scan or X-ray can be used after that to get a clearer idea of the condition of your lungs.

If your doctor thinks that there is a foreign object inside your lungs, they might insert a bronchoscope (a medical instrument) to locate the object.

Treatment

Antibiotics can treat 80 % of the lung abscess cases (Image by Roberto Sorin/Unsplash)

In most cases, Antibiotics are used to treat this condition. The excess fluid or pus that has accumulated because of infection is also drained out of the body to treat the lung abscesses.

Quit smoking if you suffer from this condition already! (Image by Reza Mehrad/Unsplash)

If it has been caused due to smoking or drinking, you must implement some healthy lifestyle changes.

In cases where the abscesses do not heal with medication and lifestyle changes, medical professionals may recommend surgery, percutaneous drainage, or lung physiotherapy (combined with medicines).

Take lung abscess seriously and seek treatment at the earliest to prevent further complications like sepsis, empyema, and even cancer, and ensure a healthy lifestyle.