7 Best Exercises to Develop Your Lung Capacity

You might have heard about the benefits of exercise for your body before, but did you know that there are different exercises to increase your lung capacity?

The body needs oxygen for its survival. The metabolic functioning of cells, like all other activities in the body, is dependent on oxygen.

The lungs are responsible for transporting oxygen to all parts of the body, and specific workouts help in the absorption of oxygen from the air you breathe.

This protects the body from illness and ensures that every part of the body receives enough oxygen.

If you want to perform lung-strengthening exercises that won't cause harm, there are numerous options for you.

Best lung capacity exercises that you can do

1) Abdominal breathing

When it comes to increasing lung capacity, abdominal breathing is an effective exercise.

Abdominal breathing increases the supply of oxygen and nutrients to all of the body's cells. It also helps with the flow of blood to muscles and bones. Muscle spasms and stress are both relieved with this exercise.

Here are the steps that you can follow to perform abdominal breathing correctly:

While resting on your back, place one hand on the abdomen and the other on the chest.

A pillow can be placed beneath your knees.

Inhale deeply through your nose, hold your breath, and then exhale slowly through your mouth.

To eliminate any remaining air from your lungs, squeeze your abdominal muscles towards the end.

Do this ten times before settling into a seated position.

Relax your shoulders, keep your back straight, and breathe deeply from your abdomen.

2) Rib Stretch

The rib stretch entails inhaling and exhaling through your lungs, causing your ribs to expand and contract. This trains your lungs to take in as much oxygen as they can.

Here are the steps that you can follow to perform the rib stretch correctly:

Lie down on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor.

Breathe out and then relax. Take long, deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth until you feel as relaxed as possible.

Take your time.

3) Stacked breathing

Stacked breathing is frequently employed by people who are unable to take a deep breath. It is beneficial because it allows our lungs to take in more oxygen while also giving them more time to get that oxygen into the bloodstream. It's also been proven to help with coughing and oxygen capacity.

Here are the steps you can follow to perform stacked breathing correctly:

Inhale a little to moderate amount of air through your nose, then "sip" in another 2-3 breaths.

Exhale through your mouth after 3 seconds of holding.

Rep 3–4 times until returning to regular breathing.

When you feel a tightness in your chest or are unable to take a deep breath, repeat this exercise a few times every day.

4) Wim Hof breathing

Wim Hof breathing is a deep rhythmic breathing technique that focuses on optimizing the body's energy system. It has been related to reduced stress, enhanced lung capacity, and reduced inflammation.

Here are the steps you can follow to perform Wim Hof breathing correctly:

Assume a meditation posture: sitting, lying down, or whatever suits you best. Check to see if you can fully extend your lungs without feeling constricted.

Try to calm your mind by closing your eyes.

Make an effort to be fully aware of your breathing and to connect with it.

Deeply inhale through the nose or mouth, and exhale slowly and naturally through the mouth.

In brief, powerful bursts, repeat this 30 to 40 times.

Lightheadedness and tingling feelings in your fingers and feet are possible side effects. These are very safe side effects.

5) Hi-Lo breathing technique

Hi-Lo breathing is a technique that can assist you in discovering if your breathing mechanics aren't up to par. It can then help you transition into a drill to establish a more functional breathing pattern.

Here are the steps you can follow to perform Hi-Lo breathing correctly:

Begin in a supported position and turn over, so that your back is on the floor and your knees are bent and your feet are flat on the ground.

Make sure your neck and spine are in a neutral and comfortable position and use a neck bolster if necessary.

Concentrate on the rise and fall of the low-high sensation as you breathe fully in and out, remembering to hold your breath.

It will not be with you when you are moving at the speed of life if you have to forcefully engage a movement with volitional thought and too much muscle.

6) Pursed lip breathing

By exerting intentional effort in each breath, the pursed lip breathing method causes you to slow down your breathing rate and increase your lung capacity.

You can practice pursed lip breathing at any time. Bending, lifting, and stair climbing are all actions that benefit from it.

To properly master its breathing rhythm, practice this breathing technique four to five times a day.

Here are the steps you can follow to perform pursed lip breathing correctly:

It's important to keep your neck and shoulders relaxed.

Slowly inhale through your nose for 2 counts while keeping your mouth shut.

As if you were going to blow a whistle, pucker your lips, or purse them.

By blowing air through your pursed lips, slowly exhale for a count of four.

7) Lion's breath

Lion's breath is a stimulating yoga breathing technique that is supposed to reduce chest and facial stress.

Lion's Pose, or simhasana in Sanskrit, is another yoga term for it.

Here are the steps you can follow to perform the lion's breath correctly:

Sit up straight in a comfortable position with your hands on your knees.

Relax your lips and breathe in deeply through your nose.

At the same time, open your mouth wide, stick out your tongue, and bring the tip to your chin.

Takeaway

The benefits of proper breathing techniques are vast. They don't just increase our lung capacity, but they also directly impact our attitude and mental wellness.

