Man claims seeing wife’s cesarean section caused him ‘Psychotic Illness,’ files lawsuit against hospital for $870m

An Australian man has tried to sue a hospital, by claiming that it has caused him a “psychotic illness” and the “breakdown of his marriage,” by permitting him to watch his wife’s c-section. The man has directly blamed the hospital’s ethics to permit him to watch his wife’s delivery via c-section which led to him developing a mental illness.

The bizarre claim that is made by Koppula also involves an estimated $870 million in compensation for the damages that were allegedly caused by the hospital. Even though Koppula’s wife delivered a healthy baby, he has claimed that the hospital caused a breach of duty of care that was owed to him. This, according to Koppula, the hospital caused by not restricting him from viewing his child’s birth.

The consequence of this was life-altering mental illness which set in over a long duration of time, causing irreversible damage to his marital life.

Anil Koppula has sued the Royal Women’s Hospital, the healthcare facility where his wife had given birth in January 2018. Koppula has filed almost a billion-dollar lawsuit, estimating C$870 million in damages that the hospital allegedly owed to him. This was reported to 7News, the local TV news station.

Koppula’s wife gave birth to a healthy baby back in 2018, but according to Koppula, the hospital broke the ethical code of conduct of being responsible for his essential care. This, according to Koppula, the hospital did by letting him watch his wife give birth through c-section.

Koppula stated that he was “encouraged, or permitted, to observe the delivery” and that he noticed the “organs and blood” of his wife during the process. This, he claims, has caused the onset of the alleged “psychotic illness.”

In Koppula’s legal claim that he has filed a good many years after the birth of his child, he has stated that the hospital’s action has caused him life irrevocable psychological damages. Additionally, Kopulla has also claimed that this psychotic illness caused a “breakdown of his marriage.”

The presiding judge dismissed the case as an “abuse of process.”

The Royal Women’s Hospital against which Koppula’s lawsuit was brought, has denied ever breaching any duty of caring for him.

Additionally, when the presiding judge of the case, James Gorton, gave his judgment for the case on Monday, he dismissed Koppula’s lawsuit, calling the claim an “abuse of process.” Koppula had to sit for a medical assessment as part of the proceeding of the trial.

In the aftermath of the medical examination, the panel failed to find any sufficient degree of psychotic illness or psychiatric impairment in Koppula’s mental state.

Koppula had chosen to represent himself in court where he stated that he disagreed with the result of the evaluation. Judge Gorton came to the decision that nothing indamages was owed to Koppula since he suffered no economic loss in any form. Also, the alleged illness he said he suffered from failed to meet the criteria for what could be considered a “serious injury.”

A cesarean section is a widely availed surgical procedure that involves the surgeon opening up the belly and uterus of a pregnant woman to help them give birth that way. C-sections are usually opted for when vaginal birth becomes complicated or dangerous.

This can happen if the size of the infant is too large, or if the baby has gotten into the wrong position in the womb, or if there is a huge risk involved with the mother’s health. About 1 in 5 pregnant women in Canada opts for a C-section delivery every year.