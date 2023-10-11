Man suffers more than 30 dog bites while delivering food; Mississippi authorities report

A man aged 39 from Mississippi went through a horrifying dog bite incident while delivering food to a friend. As per The Herald, the man suffered more than 30 bites during the attack that happened in Laurel on October 10.

The victim recollected that three pit bulls suddenly overpowered him while he was delivering the meal. The sheriff's office did not reveal who owned the dogs, but the man mentioned that they belonged to a neighbor in the vicinity.

Dog attack leaves man bitten multiple times during food delivery

Mauled by a pack of dogs - suffered 30 bites (Image via Unsplash/Salb)

A pack of dogs out of nowhere jumped on the man and brought him down. Terrified for his life, the man fought back, stabbing two of the dogs. Seizing the opportunity, he made his escape and found safety at the crib where he he waited before the authorities arrives.

When they checked him out, it was found that he had heavy injuries with bites and cuts all over his arms, legs, face and chest. They rushed him to South Central Regional Medical Center, but he was all bloodied and shaken up.

Meanwhile, animal control didn't waste any time. They swooped in and snatched the three dogs from their owner, relocating them to a secure spot. Right now, nobody is facing charges for the incident.

How deadly dog bites can be?

Can have serious impact on health if the dog is not vaccinated. (Image via Pexels/Darcy Lawrey)

Getting bit by a dog is a major deal, especially if it happens more than once. It can be mentally scary and can have serious effects. Multiple dog bites can cause major injuries, intense pain, bleeding and deep wounds. To exacerbate matters, there's also a higher chance of infection.

That's why it's crucial to seek medical help in such situations . You can't underestimate dog bites, especially when there's more than one.

CDC advice for staying safe around dogs

People should follow CDC's recommended tips to avoid dog bites. (Image via Unsplash/Anoir Chafik)

The aforementioned scary event brings attention to the problem of dog attacks in communities. As per CDC, dogs bite over 4.5 million people every year in the US, leading to almost 800,000 victims needing medical treatment.

The CDC underscores the importance of understanding that any dog has the potential to bite, regardless of its perceived temperament or familiarity. An animal may act aggressively if it feels threatened, nervous or desires solitude.

It'a crucial to exercise caution and adopt appropriate measures to prevent such incidents.

Here're some tips to remember -

Dogs can become scared and stressed after a natural disaster, which may make them more likely to bite or scratch.

Do not approach an unfamiliar dog, and stay still if one comes near you.

Avoid making direct eye contact with the dog.

Never disturb a dog that's sleeping, eating or caring for puppies.

Children should not play with dogs without the owner's permission and adult supervision.

As authorities continue their investigation into the dog attack in Mississippi, it serves as a sobering reminder for communities to prioritize the safety of both residents and animals.

Residents are encouraged to report any irresponsible pet ownership or concerns to the appropriate authorities promptly about dog bites.