Morgan Wallen’s 2-year-old son hospitalized after dog bites his face  

Morgan Wallen’s two-year-old son, Indigo Wilder, was rushed to hospital after a family dog bit him in the face. The dog, named Legend, is owned by Indigo’s mother and Morgan Wallen’s ex-fiancee, KT Smith.

The unfortunate news was shared by Smith on her Instagram stories. She revealed that her dog, Legend, a Great Pyrenees, bit Indigo in the face following which he had to get stitches.

What happened to Morgan Wallen’s son?

Wallen with his son Indigo (Photo via Instagram/morganwallen)

KT Smith, Indigo’s mother and Morgan Wallen’s former fiancee, revealed in an Insta story that their son was bit by their family dog, Legend on Sunday, Father’s Day morning.

She said that Indigo required stitches on his face but assured fans that “he was doing okay” and would return home on Tuesday. KT said:

"Indigo is OK. His scar will be minimum. He did have stitches, but he’ll be OK."

In the video, she also shared that they spend the morning of Father’s Day at the hospital due to the severity of the incident.

Are dog bites dangerous?

Dog bites are extremely dangerous, as the bacteria from the dog’s mouth can enter the skin and cause severe infections. Even if the bite looks small or harmless, it can cause infections, and in serious cases, lead to rabies.

People who get bitten by dogs need immediate vaccination or antibiotics to prevent the wound from getting infected. If not treated at the right time, a dog bite can become fatal.

What happened to Morgan Wallen’s dog?

Following the unfortunate incident, Morgan Wallen’s former fiancee considered options about her dog that she rescued from the roads more than a year ago. Smith said that she got several advice suggesting euthanizing the dog, but she believes Legend does not deserve that.

In her Insta story, Morgan Wallen’s ex-fiancee said:

"I am getting Indigo back home tomorrow, and Legend has to be gone by then. I cannot put him down either, because he doesn’t deserve that.

Smith expressed her desire to give up Legend and find him a suitable home. She put an emotional plea on Instagram and shared her number requesting followers to come up or connect her with someone who would like to adopt Legend.

Smith said that she’s looking for someone who has ample space for a pet and doesn’t have small children.

KT Smith with her dog Legend. (Photo via Instagram/jombo_imkt)

However, her emotional plea for Legend got trolled and criticized by people who accused her of giving more importance to her dog than her son.

However, KT responded by saying:

“being a responsible dog owner involves ensuring that the dog gets an environment where it can thrive and where triggers towards children are absent”.

She also lashed out at her followers:

"I don’t care about the hate that I get from this. I care more about my kid and giving Legend the home that he deserves."

In the video, she also brought Legend on camera to show how calm and friendly the dog is. She teared up and said:

"I just keep asking Legend why."

Legend has found an adoptive family, KT Smith shares on her Instagram story

KT Smith shared that Legend has been adopted. (Photo via Instagram/jombo_imkt)

On Monday, Smith shared that Legend has been adopted by a loving family. She said:

"We just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm. I couldn’t have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by, and they’re East Tennesseans, so we can visit any time we need to."

There has been no statement regarding what triggered the dog to attack Morgan Wallen’s son and whether the country singer visited Indigo at the hospital.

According to reports, Wallen was in Philadelphia for a show on June 17, a day before the incident, and is scheduled to perform in Chicago on June 22 and 23. Recently, Morgan Wallen has also been cleared to talk and sing after weeks-long vocal rest.

