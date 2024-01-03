Managing the aftermath of a post-concussion's effects on your holistic health

Post-concussion is the result of a head injury and carries with it a bunch of physical and mental symptoms. These may continue to exist for many days or months. A knock may seem quite harmless, but it can result in consequences far more life-threatening than just a headache. Concussions are often classified as mild forms of traumatic brain injury.

Unlike popular belief, anyone can experience a concussion and not only football players. Although, the likelihood of experiencing a concussion in sports is higher. Remember that while our brain is protected by a hard outer shell, it is prone to injury. Taking care of it is not optional, but essential!

Our brain is a fascinating organ and can sustain various injuries. (Image via Vecteezy/ Natallia Tsarova)

Symptoms of post-concussion on your holistic health

It is important to understand that the effects are both on physical and mental health. (Image via Freepik/ Cookie_Studio)

Right after a head injury, an individual may go through a lot of symptoms. On the physical spectrum, you may experience, dizziness, headaches, tiredness, and sleep challenges. On the psychological spectrum, you can experience memory and concentration issues, mood alterations, and anxiety or depressive feelings as well. Unfortunately, the impact can also lead to mental health issues such as post-traumatic disorder.

This is often noticed in road traffic accidents, where an individual may experience a significant injury on their brain. In certain cases, these symptoms manifest just after the injury, whereas for other people, they may take multiple days for the symptoms to show up.

Post-concussion treatment that you can seek

Post-concussion treatment requires both your and medical assistance. (Image via Vecteezy/ Sirichai Puangsuwan)

If you ever doubt a concussion, it's always the best practice to seek timely medical intervention. There may not be a detailed prescription of medicine, but the approach is always to manage the symptoms. Medical professionals suggest engaging less in tasks which are physically and mentally tiresome, in order to encourage rest. You can also seek psychotherapy to manage the emotional and cognitive impact of post-concussion.

This can mean being away from activities such as reading, watching screens, or engaging in physically taxing situations. We often make the mistake of resuming work too soon. Having patience is key and the recovery process can widely differ from individual to individual. When we skip the process of rest and recovery, we quickly become vulnerable to developing burnout syndrome.

What can I add to my post-concussion care?

Give it a rest! (Image via Vecteezy/ Benis Arapovic)

Besides professional help, daily engagement in self-care practices is of paramount significance to recover from post-concussion. Ample amount of sleep, a balanced diet, and keeping oneself hydrated are a must. It’s important to say no to consumption of alcohol and lower caffeine intake, as these stimulants tend to hinder the recovery process. If you notice, these practices are also generally applicable for any other mental health issue you experience.

Furthermore, having a supportive and trustworthy environment is vital. This may mean letting friends and family know about this condition so that they empathise with the gravity of the situation and offer a shelter of support. Taking regular breaks and not being too hard on oneself during the recovery phase are also essential components of self-care practices.

Always be aware of this simple fact: every individual's recovery from head injuries is a subjective reality and may take more time. It's vital not to hurry the process, keeping one's overall health and wellbeing in priority. Your brain is working hard to help you, take care of it, especially post-concussion.