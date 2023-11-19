Understanding the Relationship between Concussions and Sleep

There has always been this notion that concussions and sleep are not a good pair. Trying to get sleep with a concussion can never be a good idea. People believe that going to sleep after some head injury might cause some serious problems like coma and even death.

Concussions have been a condition that is taken very seriously in various sports. In cricket, whenever there is a concussion fear, the game stops there and the physio asks the player if he feels nauseous or has a headache.

If the given symptoms are not treated properly, concussions can become a severe problem. The connection between concussion and sleep is not as bad for overall well-being as it has been thought to be.

It depends on the symptoms whether an individual should get some much-needed sleep or if they need to stay awake.

Concussions and Sleep: The Symptoms of Concussions

Before getting into the relation between concussions and sleep, one should know about concussions. Concussions are mostly caused when the head gets knocked up by some sort of external force that makes the brain go back and forth.

The symptoms can be detected as a concussion if the individual might have a difficulty in concentrating or have trouble remembering things.

Additionally, individuals also struggle with headaches, blurry vision, nausea, and tiredness. Further, a concussion can also affect the overall sleeping schedule where the individual might be sleeping more than usual or, on the opposite, sleeping less than usual.

All these could be symptoms of concussion; if they persist it is better to seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Is it safe to sleep while having a Concussion?

There was a time when medical experts used to advise people not to get sleep after a concussion as the possible symptoms of concussion may not be visible but now it has been found that one can get some rest after some mild blow to the head if the symptoms approve for it.

Concussions and sleep are not a problem when after a concussion the individual can make a proper conversation, there are no diluted pupils, and they can walk properly.

These points mentioned above can make you decide if you should sleep. However, if you feel like the symptoms are worse than these, it is better to consult a healthcare professional as soon as possible and avoid sleeping. When the affected individual is sleeping, somebody around the person may wake up the individual to check for the symptoms of a concussion.

Taking proper precautions can draw the line between life and death even if the symptoms are not that evident.

How to recover from a Concussion?

Concussions and sleep could be a good solution when the symptoms are not severe, but to recover from it there are more options available.

Some of the ways to recover from concussion are taking frequent breaks and engaging in light physical activities like taking a walk.

Other activities which reduce pressure on your brain can be helpful. Rest enough to give your brain enough time to recover from concussion, because it can cause serious issues later in life if it is not properly healed.

Hence, concussions and sleep go hand-in-hand, as sleep provides your body with much-needed rest. However, one should first take a look at their symptoms and then take necessary actions based on them.