During the holiday season, anxiety has a way of sneaking up on many people. Despite the joys of family gatherings, delicious food, and thoughtful gifts that the holidays provide, they can cause a great deal of stress. Family reunions have a tendency to rekindle old rifts, good food necessitates meticulous preparation, and holiday shopping can be a headache.

When a loved one is ill or you are spending your first Christmas or New Year's alone following a separation or the death of someone close to you, the holidays can be exceptionally challenging and can trigger your anxiety. In a recent survey, 65% of participants said they felt more stressed around the holidays. Trying to meet or exceed unreasonable expectations is a major source of anxiety.

6 Ways to Manage Anxiety during the Holidays

The following are 6 helpful tips to help you experience a variety of positive feelings during the holiday season and manage your anxiety:

1) Uncomplicate Things

Some family customs rely on elaborate decorations and difficult dishes. Reread your list of priorities and consider what matters most to you. It might be worth the time and effort if the celebration doesn't seem right without your grandmother's particular dessert recipe. Perhaps you might save some time by purchasing online or by serving meals to your family on paper plates.

If you don't care too much about decorating the Christmas tree, perhaps your partner or children can handle it. As much as you can, delegate and look at how others can also be involved. Taking on too much responsibility can directly impact your anxiety.

2) Make Small Adjustments

Are you willing to give up on certain chores? (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro)

Focus on small activities that can help you unwind as the holiday season can seem full of significant changes. Take a break from your mobile device, for instance, to get some much-needed distance from the demands of your calendar, your to-do list, and the people in your life.

Make it a point to cook with extra spices, which are known to release endorphins, or listen to your favorite music to help you unwind. You might just need a little extra boost to reinvigorate your holiday spirit with a few minor modifications that won't completely change your routine.

3) Volunteer

Volunteer to spread the extra cheer. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

The holiday season invites a whole lot of people who have special needs. Give a neighbor lunch, visit the seniors at a senior center, or volunteer at a food bank to feel more accomplished and motivated at the end of the day. There isn't a better feeling. Volunteering essentially means being willing to participate, once you are willing can anyone or anything stop you?

4) Make a Budget

Spending time with your family doesn't have to be expensive. (Image via Pexels/ Elina fairytale)

According to a study, family relations and the inability to sustain healthy behaviors like exercise and meditation are the most frequently cited holiday stressors, followed by financial worries. It's acceptable to examine your finances when planning out your upcoming holiday parties and shopping and to make the necessary adjustments to stay within your spending limit.

Make a conscious choice to enjoy the holidays completely. You'll be more likely to miss those upbeat times if you decide to consciously open yourself to actual well-being and happiness, and you'll even start to have your antenna out for them. By setting an intention, you prime your brain to be open to favorable events. This can start a happy cycle that is productive.

When we give ourselves permission to experience good feelings, we open up and become more receptive to similar sentiments in the future, which leads to an increase in happy feelings.

5) Be Realistic

Holiday obligations, including parties and PTA meetings, can be time-consuming. Make a list of what you expect from yourself, what others expect from you, and your obligations during the holidays to help you manage stress. Put them on the calendar if you want to get a sense of what the upcoming months will entail.

Get used to the thought that not everything needs to be perfect or that you don't have to accomplish it all. Accept that it's typical for you to experience loneliness or sadness.

6) Determine your Coping Mechanism

Make a list of tools for coping with anxiety. (Image via Pexels/ Energepiccom)

If you have to be there to celebrate, figure out how to cope with people you don't want to be around. One way can be positive mantras. Figure out a positive mantra before you go. For instance, “It's all good” or “It's not me”. Think of whatever mantra you need to handle the person that is challenging to be around. Repeat it to yourself.

You can also use guided imagery before you go there. Imagine yourself going through social gatherings and being able to handle your encounters with pleasant people as well as challenging people. Consider reminding yourself that by letting people get under your skin, you may be giving them your power. Determining your coping mechanism can significantly help with anxiety.

Takeaway

With these tips, you can be better equipped to face the challenges and anxiety ahead! While the newest device or event may provide momentary pleasure, research indicates that true happiness is about how we feel on the inside.

Finally, keep in mind that happiness spreads like a virus. if you are happy, there's a higher chance that your close friends and family members will be too. So, get involved, fight anxiety, and Happy Holidays!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

