Managing exercise-induced urticaria: tips, tricks and treatment options

Exercise-induced urticaria is a common condition that causes the development of itchy hives after exercise.

The condition is caused by the release of histamine and other inflammatory compounds during physical activity. It can be treated with lifestyle changes, antihistamines and other medications, but most people with EIU find relief through a combination of these methods.

What is exercise-induced urticaria?

Emotional stress is one of the exercise-induced urticaria triggers. (Image via Pexels/juan pablo serrano arenas)

Exercise-induced urticaria is a condition in which the skin becomes itchy, swollen and red after exercise. In most cases of EIU, histamine release from mast cells causes the symptoms.

The most common cause of EIU is exercise done in hot weather. Other causes include: taking hot baths or saunas followed by vigorous exercise within 24 hours; medications like aspirin or ibuprofen that increase sensitivity to physical stimuli like heat or cold; drinking alcohol before exercising in hot weather; and emotional stress.

Who gets it?

It's most common in young people, especially those with a history of allergies, but anyone can get it, depending on the body's reaction to exercise.

It can affect anyone who has an allergy or asthma condition and also experiences physical exertion as part of their daily routine.

Symptoms are triggered by the release of histamine into the blood stream during exercise (as well as other things like heat, cold and stress). That causes inflammation, which manifests as redness, swelling or itching on areas exposed to the sun like the face or neck if you're running outside or sweating profusely from an intense workout session at the gym.

What causes EIU?

Heat and humidity can cause exercise-induced urticaria .(Image via unsplash / barbara)

There're a few theories about what causes EIU, but no one knows for sure. The most popular theory is that it's an allergic reaction to sweat and exercise.

When you sweat during exercise, the body releases proteins called histamines that cause inflammation in the skin, which is exactly what happens in people with EIU.

Another possibility is heat and humidity: when the air around is filled with moisture, the body has a tough time cooling off through evaporation (that's why you feel hotter on humid days).

Exercising in these conditions may increase sweat production, leading to more histamines being released into the bloodstream at an accelerated rate than normal.

Another possibility is physical exertion itself. Researchers believe that strenuous physical activity causes damage inside blood vessels, which leads them to become inflamed from irritation over time (this phenomenon has been observed in other types of allergies).

How is EIU treated?

Antihistamine and other oral medicine can help. (Image via Unsplash/myriam z)

There are many treatment options for exercise-induced urticaria, including antihistamines and corticosteroids.

The most effective one is often a course of oral corticosteroids (like prednisone), which usually leads to significant improvement in symptoms within two weeks of starting therapy.

Antihistamines can also be used to treat the symptoms of EIU; these drugs may help reduce itchiness and swelling in the skin by blocking histamine receptors on nerve cells.

Avoiding triggers is important when managing EIU, as some people find that their symptoms improve when they avoid exercise or other physical activity altogether.

How to treat hives at home?

Mantaining regular hygiene can help avoid exercise-induced urticaria .(Image via Unsplash/tarah dane)

If you have EIU and are planning to exercise, here are some tips for managing your symptoms:

Stay cool . Try to avoid hot environments and take extra care of yourself in the heat. Wear light clothing, and use a cooling vest if possible.

. Try to avoid hot environments and take extra care of yourself in the heat. Wear light clothing, and use a cooling vest if possible. Avoid intense exercise if you have symptoms at the start of a workout session; instead, work up gradually to more strenuous workouts.

Take an antihistamine before exercise (unless directed otherwise by your doctor). Your body may react differently than it does when exercising without being exposed to allergens or irritants before.

Exercise-induced urticaria is a very common condition that affects many people. While it can be difficult to manage, there are few things you can do to help yourself and others cope with their symptoms.

