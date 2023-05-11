Managing White Blood Cell Count Naturally

White blood cells (WBCs) are a vital component of the immune system, protecting the body against infections and diseases. However, sometimes the immune system can overreact, leading to an increase in white blood cell counts.

In some cases, this can result in health complications, such as autoimmune disorders, allergies, or even cancer. If you have an elevated WBCs count, there are natural remedies you can use to help lower it.

In this article, we'll explore the best natural remedies for decreasing WBCs count, including dietary changes, herbal supplements, and other alternative therapies.

Dietary Changes to Lower White Blood Cell Count

Eating fruits and vegetables boosts WBCs, strengthening the immune system (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

One of the most effective ways to decrease your white blood cell count is to make dietary changes. The foods you eat can have a significant impact on your immune system, so it's important to consume foods that help balance your white blood cell count.

Here are some dietary changes that can help:

1. Reduce Your Intake of Red Meat and Dairy Products: Red meat and dairy products contain high levels of saturated fat, which can increase inflammation in the body. Inflammation can stimulate the production of WBCs, so reducing your intake of red meat and dairy products can help lower your WBCs count.

2. Increase Your Intake of Fruits and Vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. By consuming more fruits and vegetables, you can help balance your immune system and lower your WBCs count.

3. Avoid Processed Foods and Sugary Drinks: Processed foods and sugary drinks can increase inflammation in the body, which can lead to an increase in WBCs. Avoiding these types of foods and drinks can help keep your immune system in balance.

Herbal Supplements

Ginger may boost WBC count for immune support (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

There are also several herbal supplements that can help lower your WBCs count. Here are some of the most effective herbal remedies:

1. Turmeric: Turmeric is a spice that has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties. By reducing inflammation, turmeric can help lower your WBCs count.

2. Ginger: Ginger is another spice that has anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce inflammation in the body and lower your WBCs count.

3. Astragalus: Astragalus is a herb that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It has immune-boosting properties and can help regulate your immune system. By regulating your immune system, astragalus can help lower your WBCs count.

Other Alternative Therapies

Practicing yoga regularly may positively impact white blood cell count (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

There are also several other alternative therapies that can help lower your white blood cell count. Here are some of the most effective alternative therapies:

1. Acupuncture: Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicine technique that involves inserting needles into specific points on the body. It can help reduce inflammation in the body and lower your white blood cell count.

2. Meditation: Meditation is a practice that involves focusing your mind on a specific object or thought. It can help reduce stress and anxiety, which can lower your white blood cell count.

3. Yoga: Yoga is a form of exercise that combines physical poses with breathing techniques. It can help reduce stress and inflammation in the body, which can help lower your white blood cells.

If you have an elevated WBCs count, it's important to take steps to lower it. By making dietary changes, using herbal supplements, and exploring alternative therapies, you can help balance your immune system and reduce your WBCs count.

However, it's important to remember that these natural remedies should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment. If you have an underlying medical condition or are taking medication, it's important to consult your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet or using herbal supplements.

Remember to always consult your healthcare provider before making any significant changes to your diet or supplement regimen to ensure the best possible outcome for your health.

