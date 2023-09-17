Mania vs hypomania: Identifying the key differences in mood

When it comes to gaining an insight into our mental and emotions states, it's most vital to form a distinction between mania vs hypomania. Although, these terms might sound alike, they convey distinct experiences.

When you're confused if your symptoms are resembling mania vs hypomania, it's best to seek a professional consultation.

What is mania vs hypomania?

Mania vs hypomania are reflections of bipolar disorder. (Image via Vecteezy/Siri wannapat)

To perceive the essential difference between mania and hypomania, let's begin with the absolute basics. Mania and hypomania are both connected to mood disorders, like bipolar disorder.

They're characterised by periods of raised energy, hightened mood and activity levels, but the level of intensity and how they affect everyday life set them apart.

Here're the major characteristics that will help you make sense of mania vs Hypomania:

#1 Intensity

One point of difference between mania vs hypomania is the degree of intensity in the mood disturbances.

Mania is distinguished by acute and drastic mood alterations, usually leading to an absolute lack of touch with reality. Meanwhile, hypomania is considerably milder form of mania, where the hightened mood is less extreme.

#2 Duration

Manic episodes usually tend to last longer compared to hypomanic episodes. Mania can continue to be for a week or more in some cases; in contrast, hypomania usually lasts for a few days but can be shorter as well.

#3 Impairment

Manic episodes can significantly affect day to day life, including career, relationships and wellness. Meanwhile, hypomania might not lead to notable impairment and can also be linked with hightened productivity levels

#4 Manic episode vs hypomanic episode

A manic episode consists of unique periods of abnormal behaviour and persistently elevated, hightened or irritable mood patterns. It can last at minimum for a week and could require hospitalization depending on its acuteness.

The signs are extreme enough to cause notable impairment in occupational, social or other areas of daily functioning. It can also involve psychotic break characteristics like delusions and hallucinations.

A hypomanic episode is like a manic episode but lesser in severity. It goes on for a minimum of four consecutive days. Its signs and symptoms do not lead to notable impairments in either social or occupational functioning of life. These are usually perceived in a positive light by the person facing them.

Hypomania vs mania symptoms

Identifying mania vs hypomania symptoms can be a game changer. (Image via Vecteezy/Axel Bueckert)

Apart from knowing about the major differences, it's also important to know about various signs that distinguishes the two conditions:

Mania symptoms

Grandiosity and an increased sense of self-importance

Natural reduction in sleep quota without feeling tired

Quick and pressured speech patterns

Rapid thoughts and lack of focus

Impulsivity, that can cause dangerous conduct

Delusions or hallucinations in few extreme cases

Intense feelings of euphoria or irritability

Hypomania symptoms

Inflated mood but less extreme compared to mania.

Hightened energy levels and activity.

Decrease in sleep hours, feeling rejuvenated quickly

Tendency to speak more and quickly beyond flow of ideas.

Hightened productivity.

Slightly impulsive behaviour, usually with positive consequences.

Elated self-esteem but not as far as being delusional.

Bear in mind, mania is more acute, longer-lasting and can be draining as well. Meanwhile, hypomania is comparatively milder and can enhance productivity. However, it doesn't mean that it's always pleasurable.

If you or a loved one is facing signs of mania or hypomania, it's important to seek professional guidance. Accurate and timely treatment and diagnosis can help support people with mood disorders to effectively lead a fulfilling life. Remember, gaining an understanding of these disorders is the initial step for the necessary care.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.