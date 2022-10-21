Mark Wahlberg Shows He’s Still Fit at 51 with Brutal Workout Session

Award-winning artist Mark Wahlberg has been in the public eye for most of his life. The American actor, businessman and former rapper has gained much fame in the film industry for movies like Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Rennaissance Man, Planet of the Apes and The Departed.

With two Academy Award nominations, three Golden Globes, one BAFTA, nine Primetime Emmy awards and three Screen Actors Guild awards, the 51-year-old Hollywood star is up there with some of the most famous actors.

However, did you know that Wahlberg has quite a unique daily schedule that he follows rigidly to maintain his physique? To give you a small glimpse into it, he wakes up at 2.30 am daily and has already had two breakfasts, worked out and showered by 6 am.

Read on to find out more about how the 51-year-old maintains himself.

Mark Wahlberg's Brutal Workout Routine

Mark Wahlberg lives by some pretty extreme hours. He's up hours before sunrise and out like a light as soon as it starts to get dark. He gives himself a lot of time and makes good use of it by utilizing it for mindfulness, two full workouts, and a lot of meals.

It's safe to say that his schedule gives him time to work on shaping both his body and mind. The commitment this kind of schedule takes is not easy to muster. You can't just force your brain to go to sleep at 7.30 pm every day and wake up in the middle of the night if you haven't been practicing this for a long time.

Take a look at his daily schedule:

2:30 am: wake up

2:45 am: prayer time

3:15 am: breakfast

3:40 - 5:15 am: workout

5:30 am: post-workout meal

6 AM: shower

7:30 am: golf

8 am: snack

9:30 am: cryo chamber recovery

10:30 am: snack

11 am: family time/meetings/work calls

1 pm: lunch

2 pm: meetings/work calls

3 pm: pick up kids from school

3:30 pm: snack

4 pm: workout No. 2

5 pm: shower

5:30 pm: dinner/family time

7:30 pm: bedtime

Mark Wahlberg's workouts are pretty hard, and he doesn't like to waste any time. As soon as he gets to the gym, he does active warm-ups with the following exercises:

Push-ups to Mountain Climbers

Hip Bridges and Band Pull-aparts

Overhead Supine Band Holds

VersaClimbers

Some of Wahlberg's workout exercises are as follows.

Barbell Floor Press and Dead Bug (3 sets of 12-20 reps)

Single-leg band Romanian Deadlift (3 sets of 12-20 reps)

Farmer’s Walk (50 yards to 100 yards)

Kettlebell Deadlift (3 sets of 12-20 reps)

Half-kneeling Unilateral Overhead Press (3 sets of 12-20 reps)

Figure 4 Stretches (2-3 minutes)

5 rounds of 30 seconds on 30 off with Battle Ropes

Sled Push (to Failure)

The real key to his success is his hard work, patience, and an understanding of how his body works. Although he does have the benefit of a personal trainer who helps him with all his workouts, gives him personalized advice, and works with him to come up with a meal plan that fits his needs, the grunt work is done by Mark Wahlberg himself.

Aside from that, though, he has a body like everyone else's, which requires exercise, rest, and food. However much his trainer guides him, it's up to Wahlberg to do all the hard work. There's no doubt Mark Wahlberg works really hard to maintain himself.

Takeaway

Most people probably can't keep up with Mark Wahlberg's workout plan. This is a routine that requires a lot of hard work and concentration. It's for a body that's been tightened up over years of routine and a lot of money spent on some of the best trainers in the world. It's a great plan, and from the results, we can see that it works for him.

Poll : 0 votes