Mastering the 20-minute Tabata workout routine

The concept of the Tabata workout has fascinated people with the results and benefits they experienced. Tabata is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that offers a variety of health benefits in a short amount of time. The hype around it has gathered the eyes of individuals who want to invest their energy to avail the most out of it.

Tabata training is designed to push the body to its limits and maximize calorie burn in a short amount of time as the high-intensity intervals stimulate both the aerobic and anaerobic systems, improving cardiovascular fitness, endurance, and metabolism. This workout method also triggers the afterburn effect, causing the body to continue burning calories even after the span of training.

Unlocking the most out of the 20-minute Tabata workout

Warm-up (5 minutes)

Jumping jacks for warm-up (Image via Getty Images)

Jumping jacks: Start with 30 seconds of jumping jacks to get your heart rate up.

High knees: Follow it up with 30 seconds of high knees, bringing your knees up towards your chest while jogging on the spot.

Arm circles: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides. Make small circles with your arms for 30 seconds, then switch directions for another 30 seconds.

Squats: Finish the warm-up with 30 seconds of squats to activate your lower body muscles.

Tabata Workout (10 minutes):

For the Tabata workout, you'll be doing a series of exercises for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat each exercise for a total of four rounds before moving on to the next exercise.

Remember to put on your maximum effort during the work intervals and use the rest periods to recover and catch your breath.

Squat Jumps for Tabata workout (Image via Getty Images)

Exercise 1: Squat jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body into a squat position, keeping your chest up and your knees behind your toes.

Explosively jump up, extending your arms overhead.

Land softly and immediately go into the next squat jump.

Repeat this exercise for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest.

Complete four rounds in total.

Exercise 2: Push-ups

Start in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body until your chest is just above the ground, keeping your core engaged.

Push through your palms to return to the starting position.

Repeat this exercise for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest.

Complete four rounds in total.

Exercise 3: Mountain climbers

Begin in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders.

Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs, simulating a running motion.

Keep your core tight and maintain a steady pace.

Repeat this exercise for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest.

Complete four rounds in total.

Exercise 4: Burpees

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body into a squat position and place your hands on the floor in front of you.

Kick your feet back to get into a high plank position.

Perform a push-up, then quickly bring your feet back to the squat position.

Jump explosively, reaching your arms overhead.

Repeat this exercise for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest.

Complete four rounds in total.

Cool-down (5 minutes):

To properly cool down and stretch your muscles after the intense workout, spend the last five minutes performing the following exercises:

Toe touches: Sit down on the ground, bend forward, and reach for your toes. Hold for 20 seconds.

Toe touching for stretching after Tabata workout (Image via Getty Images)

Quad stretch: Stand near a wall or hold onto a chair for balance. Bend one knee and grab your ankle, pulling your heel towards your glutes. Hold for 20 seconds on each leg.

Chest stretch: Stand tall, clasp your hands behind your back, and lift your arms while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Hold for 20 seconds.

Child's pose: Sit on your knees, lower your upper body forward, and stretch your arms out in front of you. Hold for 20 seconds.

Deep breathing: Finish by taking a few deep breaths, inhaling through your nose, and exhaling through your mouth, to relax and calm your body.

Precautions

Tabata Workout (Image via Getty Images)

The 20-minute Tabata workout routine is a highly effective way to boost fitness levels and torch calories in a short amount of time. Hence, by following the detailed workout plan outlined above, one can engage the entire body and experience the benefits of high-intensity interval training.

But maintaining proper form, having a proper diet, maximizing effort during work intervals, and taking advantage of the rest periods to recover should stay consistent. If the workout is becoming too intense, proper rest is needed to recover from the damage that has already been caused.

