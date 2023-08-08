A great exercise to burn fat and gain serious core strength is the classic planks. This versatile move can be practiced from the comfort of your own home with zero equipment, making it an ideal addition to your fitness routine.

While most people might be familiar with the standard plank position of supporting yourself on your forearms and toes in a tabletop stance, there are numerous variations of this fitness staple that can add a dynamic twist to your workouts. In this article, we will explore some of the different types of planks that can keep your core engaged and your progress on track this year.

Different Types of Planks to Keep Your Core Engaged

The high plank is a fundamental plank variation that works the entire core and upper body muscles. (RDNE Stock project/ Pexels)

High Planks: A Core Classic

The high plank is a foundational variation of the plank exercise that targets the entire core and upper body muscles.

To perform this move, start by placing your hands flat on the ground, directly under your shoulders. Extend your legs out behind you, and lift your body into a high plank position. Maintain a straight line from your head to your heels by engaging your core muscles. Hold this position for as long as you can while focusing on proper form and breathing. The high plank is excellent for building overall core strength, improving stability, and enhancing posture.

Pulse Planks: Adding Intensity

Similar to the high plank, the pulse plank is a modification that introduces an element of controlled movement to intensify the challenge.

Begin in a high plank position with your shoulders aligned above your wrists and legs extended behind you. Slowly shift your body forward a few inches and then gently pull it back, maintaining the engagement of your core muscles throughout the movement. This subtle pulsing action engages your core, stabilizing muscles even further, helping you to build endurance and strength.

Side Plank: Embrace the Oblique Burn

The side plank is an effective version that focuses the oblique muscles on your torso's sides. (Klaus Nielsen/ Pexels)

The side plank is an effective variation that specifically targets the oblique muscles along the sides of your torso.

To execute this move, start by lying on your side with your forearm directly under your shoulder and your feet stacked together. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your head to your feet. Engage your obliques to maintain stability in this position. Side planks are excellent for building lateral core strength, improving balance, and enhancing the overall symmetry of your core muscles.

Mountain Climbers: Dynamic Core Engagement

Mountain climbers combine plank stability with dynamic movement, creating a challenging cardiovascular and core workout.

Begin in a high plank position with your feet extended behind you. Pull your waist in and drop your shoulders to engage your core. Alternately, pull your knees up toward your chest one at a time, as if you were running horizontally while maintaining the plank position. This exercise not only burns calories but also strengthens your core muscles and enhances coordination.

Plank Jack: Cardio and Core Fusion

The plank exercise has several versions that can target different sections of your core. (Youtube/ Onnit Academy)

The plank jack is a fantastic fusion of the plank exercise and a jumping jack, incorporating both core engagement and cardiovascular benefits.

Begin in the high plank position with your shoulders positioned above your wrists. Begin with your feet together, then jump, kicking your legs out wider than your mat. Finish the movement by bringing your feet back to the center. Plank jacks elevate your heart rate while challenging your core muscles, making them a valuable addition to your fat-burning and core-strengthening routine.

The classic plank exercise offers a range of variations that can target different areas of your core and provide diverse challenges to keep your workouts engaging and effective. Remember to focus on maintaining proper form, breathing, and gradually increasing the duration or intensity of your planks for optimal results. So, get ready to ignite your core and supercharge your fitness journey with these invigorating plank variations.