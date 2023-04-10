MCT Oil Benefits: Why It's More Than Just a Trendy Health Supplement

You have probably read or heard about the MCT oil benefits. Oils like coconut and palm oil include a type of fat known as medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). With research pointing to MCT oil health benefits ranging from enhanced energy to appetite control, MCT oil has become increasingly popular as a supplement in recent years.

The popularity of the ketogenic diet and the influx of studies on the advantages of coconut oil are two factors contributing to the growth in interest in MCT oil's advantages.

But what exactly is MCT oil, and do its supposed health benefits hold true? Continue reading to learn more about the supplement from studies and professionals.

What is MCT oil?

A flavorless oil called medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) is separated and produced from coconut and palm kernels.

MCTs come in four different varieties: C6, C8, C10, and C12. These stand for various fatty acids with medium-length carbon chains that range in length from 6 to 12 atoms. MCT oil can be taken every day, but when you first start using it, you can suffer some negative effects.

Pure MCTs are extracted from Whole Foods to create MCT oil, which is often prepared from coconut or palm kernel oil. MCT oil is mostly produced from coconut oil, however, palm kernel oil is also widely used and accounts for almost 34% of MCT oil output.

Consumers occasionally mistakenly believe that MCT oil and coconut oil are the same thing, however, coconut oil really contains all four types of MCTs in addition to other lipids. On the other hand, MCT oil includes only particular MCTs and no other types of lipids.

Amazing MCT oil benefits

Numerous potential health benefits of MCT oil are mentioned, some of which may or may not be supported by data from studies.

While some short studies have suggested that MCT supplements may have some health advantages, more extensive research is required to properly understand the effects on human health, particularly over longer time periods.

1) Weight loss

MCT oil benefits your health as it might be able to assist in making you feel full, which is a smart approach to prevent snacking and overeating that can result in extra weight.

According to research, MCT oil may encourage the production of hormones that indicate your gut is full, which might suppress your appetite. The study found a link between MCT oil use and lower overall food consumption.

Another 2018 study published in the National Institutes of Health found that MCT oil improves exercise performance, aids in weight loss, and reduces abdominal obesity.

2) Reduces risk of heart disease

MCT oil benefits your heart, like many other healthy fats. It has been demonstrated that they enhance fat metabolism and possess potent anti-inflammatory activities.

According to some research, MCT oil may help lower cholesterol levels by raising HDL ("good") cholesterol levels while lowering LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels. High levels of LDL cholesterol are a known risk factor for heart disease, thus this may help lower the risk.

Additionally, MCT oil might have anti-inflammatory properties that are advantageous to heart health. Reducing inflammation may help lower the risk of heart disease because chronic inflammation is known to have a role in its development.

3) Improved brain health

The blood-brain barrier can be crossed by MCTs, which can then fuel the brain. According to studies, MCT oil benefits help Alzheimer's patients perform better cognitively.

According to some research, using MCT oil supplements may raise the number of ketones in the blood and brain, which may assist certain people's cognitive function.

For instance, a small study in the journal Neurobiology of Aging discovered that older people with mild cognitive impairment who drank a beverage containing MCT oil performed better on specific cognitive e-tests than those who drank a placebo.

4) Helps with the keto diet

Ketones, which are produced when fat is consumed for energy, are brought about by MCT oil. The very-low-carb keto (or ketogenic) diet's central tenet is to activate fat burning, hence MCT oil benefits by complementing this weight-loss plan effectively.

Try integrating MCT oil into a diet that includes nonstarchy veggies rather than starchy or sugary carbohydrates for the best energy-boosting and weight-controlling results.

Despite several MCT oil benefits, there can be some MCT oil side effects as well. It can cause bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Start with no more than a teaspoon of MCT oil per day if you have never taken it before.

Limit your daily intake to no more than three or four teaspoons. Reduce your dose if you suffer any digestive issues like cramps or nausea.

