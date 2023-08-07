Meet Jim Arrington: The world's oldest bodybuilder who defies age

At the age of 90, Jim Arrington is rewriting the book on aging and fitness, earning him the title of the world's oldest bodybuilder.

Prepare to be inspired by his journey that spans decades and generations.

From premature birth to world's oldest bodybuilder

Jim in his 20's and 90's (Image via GWR)

Jim Arrington's story is nothing short of extraordinary. Born premature and battling health challenges during his childhood, he embarked on a life-altering decision as a teenager in the late 1940s.

Inspired by his favorite superheroes, he stepped into the gym, beginning a journey that continues to this day as his legacy to be the world's oldest bodybuilder.

Arrington's 90 years strong

Fast forward seven decades, and you will find Arrington still sweating it out at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach. Training for a solid two hours at least twice a week, he's rewriting the rulebook on aging gracefully.

Not only did he compete in bodybuilding as recently as 2022, but he has also expressed no plans of slowing down. At 90, he has clinched the coveted title of the world's oldest bodybuilder.

The secret to his success

Jim Arrington's fountain of youth isn't a magic potion — it's listening to his body and adapting his training routine as the years roll by.

In a recent video on the Guinness World Records YouTube channel, he shared his insight. He stressed the importance of recognizing that what worked for his body in the past might not be the same today. His secret weapon? The ability to adapt.

His diet journey is equally fascinating. Once a proponent of traditional bodybuilding diets heavy in milk and beef, he took a leap and transformed his eating habits, bidding farewell to inflammation-triggering foods. He instead embraced a new dietary approach, finding a way to keep his passion alive while staying in peak shape.

Jim Arrington's accomplishments go beyond the gym floor. Winning competitions and smashing records have opened up a new chapter in his life. The best part? His journey inspires countless others.

When people come up to him and say he's their motivation, it fuels his fire even more. Passion, enthusiasm and an unbreakable spirit — these are the hallmarks of his remarkable journey.