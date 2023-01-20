Meet Joel Kellett; Bodybuilder Known As The 'Natural Arnold' Goes Viral Online

Is Joel Kellett the new age Arnold Schwarzenegger? It seems that he has emerged as the bodybuilder who's being constantly compared with ‘The Austrian Oak’.

One of the reasons being that Kellett’s physique, poses, and even his muscle mass resembles that of Schwarzenegger's. Not every day does a man go viral for resembling the bodybuilding legend.

Who is Joel Kellett?

Joel Kellett is an Australian bodybuilder who has trained consistently for ten years, and that too twice a day. He has been extremely insistent on the fact that his entire physique is via natural bodybuilding. That means he has not taken any form of steroids or juice bodybuilders sometimes inject to accelerate the process of adding muscle mass.

He took to social media to reveal that if someone trains consistently for a decade, it’s not unbelievable that they have unlocked their body’s true potential. Furthermore, Kellett is obsessed with the classic physiques, which is why he trains in a way where he can achieve the golden era bodybuilder physique with broad shoulders, muscular arms, and a tapered waist.

Interestingly, his favorite body part to train is his chest, and Schwarzenegger also truly loved his chest days. It’s not wrong to claim that Joel Kellett could probably become the next Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Joel Kellett training philosophy

According to the bodybuilder, he doesn’t like to do an exercise if he doesn’t feel the pump while doing it. He believes that when he feels the pump, that is when he knows that the muscle is working.

If he does an exercise where he does not feel it, he switches to a variation that allows him to connect with his muscles.

A look at the bodybuilder’s training split

While bodybuilders have different splits, here's an example of what one of Kellett’s split looks like. Now, it’s important to remember that he work outs twice a day:

Day 1: Legs in the morning and chest in the evening

Day 2: Back in the morning and shoulders in the evening

Day 3: Arms and abs

After that, the cycle repeats itself. He rarely takes any days off.

Is Joel Kellett's body completely natural?

The bodybuilder claims to be completely natural. In fact, he revealed that he only takes creatine as a supplement, that too on days when he hasn’t consumed enough red meat. Otherwise, it's not just steroids but he doesn’t even take supplements that are available in abundance.

To become a bodybuilder who trains twice a week without supplements and yet recover, Kellett has had to go through a series of trial and errors. He started off by working out once a day but soon realized by the time the third day arrived that the muscle group he trained on day 1 recovers, so he decided to work that muscle group too.

Soon, his muscles got used to being sore but being able to recover in time. He claims consistency is the reason why his muscles got used to the extremely heavy workout routine he follows.

The bodybuilder has a disciplined schedule, and he tends to follow that as closely as possible. Ideally, he chooses to have a 7-hour sleep at night. Sometimes, his infant daughter wakes him up, and his sleep drops to five or six hours. However, Kellett believes that's enough for him and that his muscle recovery is always on time.

Even on days when he doesn’t feel like training, Kellett pushes himself to the gym and ensures to get the pump. This philosophy is quite similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s.

Finally, Kellett does credit Schwarzenegger for his interest in bodybuilding but not because of Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding. He revealed that when he saw Schwarzenegger in the movie ‘Predator’, he idolized the character starting from the appearance to the hair and skin. He wanted to imitate that character, so he became strongly invested in bodybuilding.

