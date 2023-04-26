Melatonin gummies can be off by up to 350%, warns new study

Melatonin gummies have become a popular sleep aid in recent years, touted as a natural way to help people fall asleep and stay asleep.

However, a new study warns that these gummies may not be as effective as people think, as they can be off by up to 350% in terms of the advertised dosage.

New study findings about melatonin gummies

New study findings about melatonin gummies

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep and wake cycles by signaling to the body when it's time to sleep.

It's naturally produced in the pineal gland but can also be taken as a supplement. Melatonin gummies are popular, as they're easy to take and taste good, but new research shows that these supplements may not contain what they claim.

A study published Tuesday in JAMA found that 22 of 25 melatonin gummy products analyzed were mislabeled, containing more or less of the hormone than their labels indicated. The amounts varied widely, ranging from 1.3-13.1 milligrams per serving.

The researchers found that the actual quantities of ingredients in supplements varied by as much as 347 percent of what they were supposed to contain based on their labels.

Melatonin levels in gummies

It's important to do your research before buying sleep-aid gummies.

Apart from this finding, researchers also discovered that not all gummies are created equal:

Some brands contain more than one type of melatonin, while others contain none at all. That means you may be getting more or less than what you bargained for when you pop a few gummy bears before bedtime.

The findings point to a larger concern over the quality, safety and effectiveness of dietary supplements.

While there are no known health risks associated with consuming too much melatonin (or any other supplement), it's important to know exactly what's going into your body so that you can make informed decisions about how much is right for you.

How to choose the right melatonin sleep gummies

Melatonin is an important hormone that regulates sleep.

When you're shopping for melatonin gummies, it's important to keep in mind that not all brands are created equal.

There are a few things you should look for when selecting your favorite brand of melatonin gummies:

The amount of melatonin per serving and how many servings are in each bottle or pack.

Whether or not the product contains any additional ingredients (and if so, what they are)

Whether or not there's any research backing up the claims made by the manufacturer

While melatonin gummies may seem like a convenient and natural way to improve sleep, consumers need to be aware of the potential inaccuracies in dosage and other undisclosed ingredients.

By being vigilant and informed, individuals can make the best choices for their health and well-being.

