Melissa Alcantara’s Training Routine and Diet

Melissa Alcantara, who has trained Kim Kardashian, knows what it takes to transform your body. As of late, when she's not helping Kim K with her workout routine, Alcantara is squatting crazy amounts of weight during her own training sessions.

Alcantara transformed her body and saw a positive change in her health. She eventually became a competitive bodybuilder, and she remains committed to the routine that changed her life.

Melissa Alcantara's Workout Routine

When she’s not training others, Alcantara hits the gym for some weightlifting. She usually does legs twice a week or every three days, but it’s usually the same thing every week. While she doesn’t have sessions dedicated to cardio, Alcantara aims to get in 10,000 steps a day.

Melissa Alcantara's cardio routine typically includes running on a treadmill for 30 minutes or doing other cardio machines like elliptical machines and biking. She also does a lot of rope training, so her workout routine involves a lot of skipping.

Alcantara's full-body workout focuses on squats, as she is a huge fan of the exercise. Her usual routine includes: squat variations, burpees, jump squats, sidestep squats, sumo squats, kettlebell squats, crunches and planks.

Melissa Alcantara's workouts include a lot of weight training. She spends a lot of time working on her upper body, lower body, and overall strength.

Melissa Alcantara's Diet

Melissa Alcantara's diet plan includes many organic foods. She doesn't like to eat food that comes in a box. She believes that the "real" food comes from the farm and not the factory. According to Alcantara, if you don't eat what the earth brings you, why do you want to eat it?

Alcantara's breakfast: A blueberry banana pancake with oatmeal. Her snack is a protein smoothie with some fruit or almonds.

Melissa Alcantara's lunch often includes chicken breasts with sweet potatoes and veggies. Her dinner will be salmon or chicken breasts with boiled veggies.

For people who are afraid to include carbs in their meals, celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantra has some advice. She told InStyle that people “actually need a lot more carbs than others depending on certain factors such as their genetic type, etc.”

She believes most people should be eating real carbs like sweet potatoes and quinoa, and not just processed foods like rice cakes.

Takeaway

Despite her busy schedule, Alcantara found time in her life to prioritize health and wellness. Whether you’re training for a marathon or simply trying to eat healthier, follow Alcantara’s lead: create a routine and stick to it.

She cautions against fad diets or looking for the next workout that will give you the body of your dreams in 12 weeks. This is simply not sustainable; instead, focus on the things that will fall into place after you take small steps each day.

