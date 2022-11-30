Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstruation. It is generally diagnosed when a person goes twelve months without a menstrual period. How old were you when you hit menopause? If your answer circles around 40, you may be at risk of a common condition. A recent study from Greece found a connection between a woman's age at the start of menopause, the length of her reproductive cycle, and her propensity for postmenopausal depression.

In this study, women who started menopause at the age of 40 or older had a 50% lower risk of post-menopausal depression than those who started earlier. Researchers indicated that prolonged exposure to endogenous estrogens is associated with the onset of menopause at an older age and a longer reproductive period.

According to the study team, these results could help clinicians identify women who are more likely to experience sadness and who might benefit from counseling or hormone replacement therapy.

Menopause and Depression

Even though they can still change, depression symptoms may be at their worst when you enter the perimenopause stage, and they may persist for years before your periods stop permanently.

Due to elevated hormone levels during pregnancy, most women discover that they have considerably better moods. It is crucial to understand that hormone blood testing typically cannot identify reproductive or hormone-responsive depression.

Research shows that up to 25% of women experience depression at some point in their lives, a significantly larger percentage than is reported in men. Depression can be as incapacitating as severe arthritis or heart disease in terms of engaging in daily activities. Large-scale studies have revealed that the majority of depression issues in women start when they are in their 20s or younger.

The first onset of depression typically occurs after menopause, when menstruation stops. However, perimenopause, a phase of midlife transition, makes women slightly more susceptible to depression. Menstrual periods gradually lessen and become less frequent at this time. A few months to a few years may pass during the transition to full menopause.

6 Signs You May Need Professional Help

If you have persistent depression symptoms during menopause or the perimenopause stage, consult your doctor or gynecologist. Highlight your symptoms and how they affect your day-to-day activities. From there, find a therapist who specializes in depression and women's health.

Here are some signs that you need professional help:

1) Hormonal Changes

Menopause is preceded by a prolonged period of significant hormonal changes that can influence mood and behavior. Hormones, including brain chemicals like serotonin, fluctuate frequently and rapidly as a result of the menstrual cycle.

Brain chemicals also decrease as hormone levels decline, which can result in irritation. It may take some time to get used to this new normal because these hormonal changes might also cause mood swings.

2) Sleep Issues

Our body clock is attuned to our mood clock. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Sleeplessness and insomnia are frequent during the menopause period due to physical and mental changes. This is frequently caused by the temperature changes that women encounter, sometimes known as "hot flashes." Lack of sleep can also lead to feelings of depression.

3) Life Changes

Menopause generally occurs at a time in a person's life when you may be juggling care for both young children and elderly parents. Depression symptoms may worsen when a person is juggling serious concerns about their own health, the health of their parents, the lives of their children, their work goals, and their own personal goals.

4) Dread and Despair

Menstruation in general affects our entire life. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

If depression is interfering with your relationships or at work and there is no clear solution, it's time to see a doctor. This is especially important if you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings. It can be difficult to know if what you are thinking makes sense if you don't have somebody with whom to discuss it. A skilled therapist will provide priceless insight into the matters that matter to you the most.

5) Memory and Concentration

Problems with menstruation can affect memory. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Concentration issues and minor memory issues can be common symptoms of menopause. Although experts are unsure of the precise cause, if you experience them, speak with your doctor. They can at least offer some comfort.

Spend some time with crossword puzzles or snuggle up with a book to stimulate your brain, which can also assist your memory. Remember that mood disorders like depression can worsen memory issues.

6) Anxiety

Speak to a doctor when you need it. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Do you ever feel a sudden, strong heat that begins to spread about your face and neck and makes you start sweating? These hot flashes, which are typical of menopause, might result in symptoms like anxiety.

It can be challenging to distinguish between hot flashes and anxiety. Sudden panic and other symptoms like numbness, dizziness, and a sense of not being in control are frequently accompanied by anxiety symptoms.

Takeaway

Despite all of the menopause therapy choices available, you might need to address the underlying source of your discomfort. Menopause hormone therapy may be right for you if your symptoms are primarily brought on by the menopausal transition and the hormonal turmoil that follows.

Irrespective of the number of signs and symptoms, it is important to remember that these signs are typical and help is available.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

