6 Mental Health Benefits of Decluttering and Minimalism

Decluttering and following the mantra of minimalism not only keep our space clear, but they also help us navigate our day-to-day lives better.

A study conducted by the Princeton Neuroscience Institute discovered that having multiple visual stimuli within the range of one's view will result in those stimuli competing for neural representation. At this exact moment, everything that you can see in front of you and peripherally, is taking up space in your brain. In fact, it's competing for your attention and distracting you from focusing solely on this article. In short, we need to declutter our spaces to declutter our minds.

Over the past decade, there’s been an increased willingness to recognize mental health as an essential part of one’s well-being. As such, people are becoming more conscious about taking care of their overall mental health, both in their professional and private lives. In line with this, environmental psychology keeps showing how our living spaces affect our mental state.

As many studies suggest, living in a clean, organized, and decluttered house can greatly change our mood and benefit our mental health.

Decluttering and Cleaning: Is There a Difference?

In a study, researchers went on guided home tours with participants, noting the words they used to describe their space and also measured the levels of stress hormone, cortisol, in the participants.

They determined that participants who described their homes as messy, unorganized, trashy, unfinished or cluttered had increased feelings of depression over the course of the day. Participants who used descriptors like relaxed, calm, comforting, and peaceful had a better mood throughout the day.

There is a difference between decluttering and cleaning. Cleaning is the act of maintaining a safe and healthy environment. Clutters don't necessarily have to be cleaned, though they can become a hazard if they reach the extremes of hoarding.

The principles of decluttering and minimalism have gained momentum during the pandemic, for they have shown positive effects on our mental health and well-being for a long time. Here are a few reasons why you should swear by them too:

Mental Health Benefits of Decluttering and Minimalism

1) Autonomy

This mainly refers to feelings of individuality and independence. Minimalists are more likely to feel secure and at ease with themselves as unique individuals. Minimalists are better able to concentrate on tasks that require their entire attention since they are less likely to be interrupted by outside distractions.

Minimalists see things when they pay attention to an environment that they may not have been in in the past. This enables individuals to pay closer attention intentionally, which has been related to higher productivity in a variety of spheres of life, including work and relationships.

Minimalism and decluttering promote autonomy and confidence. (Photo via Pexels/ Rachel Claire)

2) Enhances self-esteem

Consumer culture is something that we're all guilty of engaging in. Recently, during the lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, online shopping sales increased dramatically as advertisers seized the opportunity to offer us items we didn't need, by portraying them as sources of happiness. This desire for rapid gratification makes us feel as though we need to make more purchases to make ourselves happy, but this isn't the best way to find permanent fulfillment.

Putting conditions to your value only ever has detrimental effects on your mental health. Instead of hoarding things that offer momentary pleasure, one should prioritize living in a well-organized environment, since it boosts self-esteem and reduces the release of stress hormones, making us feel calmer.

Decluttering may take time but it has long-term benefits! (Photo via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

3) Reduces information overload

You lessen your chances of becoming overwhelmed by multiple alternatives by simplifying your surroundings to the bare minimum. Your daily decisions regarding the "things" in your home may be adding to your stress levels if you're already managing a hectic schedule and a number of obligations.

One of the best ways to simplify your life is to think about where things will permanently reside in your home before you buy them, as well as how much energy they will use to maintain them.

You can choose to prioritize! (Photo via Pexels/ Victoria Borodinova)

4) Increases prioritization

Researchers say that embracing minimalism doesn't always mean getting rid of material possessions, but sometimes, it just means taking a break from your to-do list.

Due to neuroplasticity and the retraining of the brain, once people realize how much simpler and more beautiful life is when they practise minimalism, mindfulness, stillness, and meditation, they can develop a habit of healthy behavior. By focusing on their breath and mindfulness, people can experience catharsis through decluttering and self-compassion. Additionally, look for activities that prioritize the present like yoga, walking, and meditation.

A clean space helps us to prioritize better. (Photo via Pexels/ Brett Jordan)

5) Reduces social comparison

Social media use can negatively affect our mental health, especially when we make comparisons between our lives and those of others who share their lives through images. It's normal to worry about receiving "likes" on a post or obsess over what others have to say in the comments, but by prioritizing what is necessary and vital to our values, we may aim to decrease these worries by practicing minimalism and decluttering our use of social media.

Think about the things that will help you accomplish your goals, for instance, and assess if your worries about social media have any bearing on any of these objectives. Most of the time, we notice that our discomfort with receiving positive feedback in the virtual world may not necessarily have an impact on our capacity to find satisfaction there.

When you declutter your social media, you connect more to people! (Photo via Pexels/ Anastasia Shuraeva)

Takeaway

In a home filled with too many things, it's easy to misplace your belongings, and it's much simpler to get lost in your worrying feelings. The idea of decluttering helps overcome any unpleasant feelings you may experience as a result of coping with physical or even mental clutter.

Minimalism and decluttering encourage us to live simply and disregard the things that don't matter, and bring us back to the essentials of a peaceful life. This doesn't mean you need to live a life of extreme minimalism either! The advantages of simplifying your spaces don't require you to live miserly. You could benefit even from incorporating even a few concepts or routines of concentrating on the essential.

