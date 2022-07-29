Asmongold finally cleaning his room gives fans the surprise of their lives

Zack “Asmongold” changed his living and streaming situation recently. He even put up a before-and-after image of his streaming space on July 27. The Twitch streamer has had quite a few viewers making fun of the room behind his camera for being covered in trash, and he finally decided to take action, giving fans quite the surprise.
He spent some time making it look like a nice, clean room that was bereft of trash and clothes covering every surface. His fans and friends were excited to see the change and heaped praise on the streamer.
Asmongold shows before-and-after image of his streaming space
On July 25, Asmongold opened up about his mental state. The streamer said he was spiraling out of control. Zack decided to take steps to correct it. He made it clear he wasn’t taking a streaming break, and that for the first time in ages, he felt okay.
Friends and fans alike came out to show their support, and a day later, Zack showed the fruits of his labor. He showed off the before-and-after image; they were starkly different. The room went from being covered in empty soda boxes, old PCs, hardware, clothes, and other bits of trash to tidy and clean.
The more recent image also showed plenty of places to sit and featured some OTK-branded items, such as a few crowns. His weights were still in the shot, as well as what looked like a small mock-up of a Burning Crusade-era Black Temple shield.
Friends of his, like Nmplol, came to ask about some of the items in the background. He saw a sword in the “after” photo and asked if it was Arthas’ legendary weapon, Frostmourne. Unfortunately, Zack revealed it was just a plastic sword he got at Goodwill.
The OTK Twitter page also offered kind words to the content creator, as did other fans of the org, who wanted to show they appreciated Asmongold. In particular, Boogie2988 suggested that he might want to replace the carpet, as he was who'd had respiratory problems in the past.
One user was confused and unsure of why people were praising an adult for cleaning their room. A response would come through that explained that it’s nice to be uplifting, especially to someone who has faced enormous mental health struggles over the years. So even the simple act of cleaning a room is a major step.
There were, of course, people who came through to mock Zack and his fans for congratulating him on his improving mental health. These people didn’t understand why the streamer was being applauded for doing some cleaning.
Jordan Fisher, the new co-owner of Complexity, showed his support, saying that the growth and improvement of the streamer were exciting. Many others on Twitter agreed, talking about how cleaning a room is a great way to see real improvement in one’s life.
While there will always be people to drag others down, it was an important step for the streamer to start improving his mental health, and Zack's friends and fans were all present to show support for one of their favorite people.