Asmongold finally cleaning his room gives fans the surprise of their lives

Zack “Asmongold” changed his living and streaming situation recently. He even put up a before-and-after image of his streaming space on July 27. The Twitch streamer has had quite a few viewers making fun of the room behind his camera for being covered in trash, and he finally decided to take action, giving fans quite the surprise.

He spent some time making it look like a nice, clean room that was bereft of trash and clothes covering every surface. His fans and friends were excited to see the change and heaped praise on the streamer.

Zack @Asmongold Cleaned my room for the first time in years Cleaned my room for the first time in years https://t.co/nqsyUqCFda

Asmongold shows before-and-after image of his streaming space

Zack @Asmongold My life has been spiraling out of control for the better part of a year now and for the first time I'm taking steps to reign it back in



Streams will return asap, Im not over it or taking a break



Thank you to everyone whos reached out, for the first time in a long time, Im okay My life has been spiraling out of control for the better part of a year now and for the first time I'm taking steps to reign it back inStreams will return asap, Im not over it or taking a breakThank you to everyone whos reached out, for the first time in a long time, Im okay

On July 25, Asmongold opened up about his mental state. The streamer said he was spiraling out of control. Zack decided to take steps to correct it. He made it clear he wasn’t taking a streaming break, and that for the first time in ages, he felt okay.

Rich Campbell @RichWCampbell @Asmongold Love you bro. Let me know if you need anything @Asmongold Love you bro. Let me know if you need anything

Friends and fans alike came out to show their support, and a day later, Zack showed the fruits of his labor. He showed off the before-and-after image; they were starkly different. The room went from being covered in empty soda boxes, old PCs, hardware, clothes, and other bits of trash to tidy and clean.

Jesse Cox @JesseCox @Asmongold I would genuinely love a "what's in the filing cabinet?" video. That thing is way back in there. Could be pirate gold! @Asmongold I would genuinely love a "what's in the filing cabinet?" video. That thing is way back in there. Could be pirate gold!

The more recent image also showed plenty of places to sit and featured some OTK-branded items, such as a few crowns. His weights were still in the shot, as well as what looked like a small mock-up of a Burning Crusade-era Black Temple shield.

Friends of his, like Nmplol, came to ask about some of the items in the background. He saw a sword in the “after” photo and asked if it was Arthas’ legendary weapon, Frostmourne. Unfortunately, Zack revealed it was just a plastic sword he got at Goodwill.

Zack @Asmongold



I wish frostmourne @nmplol no some plastic sword I got at goodwill for 5 dollarsI wish frostmourne @nmplol no some plastic sword I got at goodwill for 5 dollarsI wish frostmourne

The OTK Twitter page also offered kind words to the content creator, as did other fans of the org, who wanted to show they appreciated Asmongold. In particular, Boogie2988 suggested that he might want to replace the carpet, as he was who'd had respiratory problems in the past.

boogie2988, Ceo of Cringe 3WWBB @Boogie2988



As a person who has bad respiratory health though let me remind you you might wanna replace the carpet when you can! @Asmongold Glad to see it.As a person who has bad respiratory health though let me remind you you might wanna replace the carpet when you can! @Asmongold Glad to see it.As a person who has bad respiratory health though let me remind you you might wanna replace the carpet when you can!

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @Asmongold these pictures inspire me to buy a maid costume and put it to good use @Asmongold these pictures inspire me to buy a maid costume and put it to good use

One user was confused and unsure of why people were praising an adult for cleaning their room. A response would come through that explained that it’s nice to be uplifting, especially to someone who has faced enormous mental health struggles over the years. So even the simple act of cleaning a room is a major step.

Candice @CanEvange @ZakHanbali777 @Asmongold Because sometimes it is nice to be kind and uplifting instead of depressing and mean. Mans has admitted to having heavy mental health struggles and to do something like this, however minimal it may seem to you, is a good step in a healthier direction for him. Giving kudos is sane @ZakHanbali777 @Asmongold Because sometimes it is nice to be kind and uplifting instead of depressing and mean. Mans has admitted to having heavy mental health struggles and to do something like this, however minimal it may seem to you, is a good step in a healthier direction for him. Giving kudos is sane

Janna @starrynightz3 @ZakHanbali777 @Asmongold He gets much grief for how trashed his room is. There are people that have issues with cleaning and throwing things away. He made a supreme effort so kudos to Asmon. Stow the negativity on another boat. @ZakHanbali777 @Asmongold He gets much grief for how trashed his room is. There are people that have issues with cleaning and throwing things away. He made a supreme effort so kudos to Asmon. Stow the negativity on another boat.

There were, of course, people who came through to mock Zack and his fans for congratulating him on his improving mental health. These people didn’t understand why the streamer was being applauded for doing some cleaning.

i @joemcrr @Xepla @Asmongold proud of someone for cleaning there own room? isn’t that normal 🤣 wtf is this generation man @Xepla @Asmongold proud of someone for cleaning there own room? isn’t that normal 🤣 wtf is this generation man 😭

Ben @Spookipoooh @joemcrr @Xepla @Asmongold Things that might seem ""normal"" to you might be a struggle for others. Overcoming those issues is worthy of praise, whether you think so or not @joemcrr @Xepla @Asmongold Things that might seem ""normal"" to you might be a struggle for others. Overcoming those issues is worthy of praise, whether you think so or not

mercy_sora @mercy_sora @joemcrr @Xepla @Asmongold Depression can make it so you don’t have the energy to do anything, even things as simple as picking up after yourself. Idk what his story is but having been there due to depression, I can sympathize how cleaning up can feel like a big accomplishment. @joemcrr @Xepla @Asmongold Depression can make it so you don’t have the energy to do anything, even things as simple as picking up after yourself. Idk what his story is but having been there due to depression, I can sympathize how cleaning up can feel like a big accomplishment.

Austin Eggleston @Gh0stlyHydra080 @joemcrr @Xepla @Asmongold Depression man, simple things can be excruciatingly difficult so we should atleast be happy when people are are able to do for themselves @joemcrr @Xepla @Asmongold Depression man, simple things can be excruciatingly difficult so we should atleast be happy when people are are able to do for themselves

Jordan Fisher, the new co-owner of Complexity, showed his support, saying that the growth and improvement of the streamer were exciting. Many others on Twitter agreed, talking about how cleaning a room is a great way to see real improvement in one’s life.

VIKTOR @MachineHeraId @a_man_in_red @Asmongold cleaning your room is unironically a great first step to tackling depressive episodes. it's an easily achievable goal with immediately visible results you can feel good about when you -need- a win to get started. @a_man_in_red @Asmongold cleaning your room is unironically a great first step to tackling depressive episodes. it's an easily achievable goal with immediately visible results you can feel good about when you -need- a win to get started.

Lauren @MsTeamKK



Congrats ! @Asmongold I’m not sure if I’m more impressed with how much you were able to fit into that room or how much work you put into being a clean king.Congrats @Asmongold I’m not sure if I’m more impressed with how much you were able to fit into that room or how much work you put into being a clean king.Congrats 🎈!

While there will always be people to drag others down, it was an important step for the streamer to start improving his mental health, and Zack's friends and fans were all present to show support for one of their favorite people.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far