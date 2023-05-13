Mental Health Stigma: break from the shackles of stigma

Mental health stigma stems from a lack of awareness of mental illness, as well as from some people's negative attitudes or ideas about it (prejudice). This can result in discrimination against those suffering from mental illnesses.

Stigma is frequently associated with false stereotypes. People suffering from mental illnesses may be stereotyped as being more violent than the general population of society. A person suffering from anxiety may be characterized as cowardly rather than suffering from a disease. People who are depressed may be told to snap out of it.

When a person with a mental disorder is labeled as 'dangerous,' 'mad,' or 'incompetent,' this is an example of a mental health stigma.

What is Mental Health Stigma?

Mental health stigma refers to public condemnation, or when society shames individuals who live with mental disorders or seek help for emotional pain, such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, or PTSD.

The burden of mental health stigma may originate from close companions, the workplace, and society as a whole. Groups can also politicize stigma. It can make it difficult for those suffering from mental illnesses to obtain care, integrate into society, and live contented and joyful lives.

Stereotypes, which are simplified or generalized ideas or depictions of entire groups of people that are frequently erroneous, negative, and insulting, might contribute to mental health stigma. They let a person make rapid judgments about others by considering a few distinguishing qualities, which they ultimately apply to anyone within the group.

Some people believe that there is an unbreakable link between mental health issues and becoming harmful to others. This is a notion that is perpetuated by sensationalized news stories. However, there is no significant link between the most frequent mental health issues and violent activity.

The number of people with mental illnesses who conduct violent crimes is exceedingly low. There are numerous reasons why someone might conduct a violent crime, and variables such as drug and alcohol abuse are far more likely to be the root cause.

However, numerous individuals are still afraid of talking about their feelings or getting help because they are afraid of being perceived as dangerous. It's important to keep in mind that having difficult thoughts, feelings, and behaviors when you're ill is normal, and it's quite unlikely that you'll hurt someone else.

Destigmatizing mental health: breaking the stigma

Here are some strategies for overcoming stigma and enhancing mental health awareness:

1) Get help

You might be hesitant to acknowledge your need for treatment. Do not hesitate to seek assistance because you are worried about receiving a diagnosis of a mental disorder. By figuring out what's wrong and lessening symptoms that interfere with your career and personal life, treatment can offer relief.

2) Don't let stigma lead to shame and self-doubt

Stigma comes from a variety of sources. You can erroneously think that you are weak or that you should be able to manage your illness on your own. You can build self-esteem and get rid of negative self-judgment by going to counseling, learning more about your illness, and making connections with other people who are also struggling with mental illness.

3) Pick your words wisely

It matters how and what we say. Small adjustments in the way we communicate, both about mental illness and in general, can have a big impact on reducing stigma.

Think about how frequently the word "crazy" is used to emphasize a point or describe something bizarre in everyday conversation. Someone who is suffering from mental illness could feel ashamed or hesitant to seek help if they hear this word used as a catch-all descriptor and one with a negative connotation.

Everyone can contribute to the reduction of mental health stigma. When unfavorable stereotypes come up in discussion or in media coverage, you can actively correct myths and educate people about harmful, inaccurate stereotyping.

Avoid insensitive and dangerous terms and words that characterize a person based on their condition while defining yourself or others.

Speak up whenever you hear improper statements concerning mental illness. People suffering from mental illnesses, like everyone else, deserve to be recognized and appreciated. People with mental health issues have the same rights and opportunities. If you notice instances of discrimination or bullying, speak out and beat mental health stigma.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

